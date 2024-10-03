Threat of UAV attack announced in Poltava region: air defense system may be activated

The threat of attack UAVs has been detected in Poltava region. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

An air alert has been declared in Poltava region due to a possible threat of attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that air defense is likely to be activated in response to this threat.

Residents of the region are urged to stay in shelters until the alarm ends and not to ignore air raid warnings, as enemy drone attacks may target critical infrastructure or populated areas.

