There is a threat of enemy drones in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, air defense is possible

An air alert has been declared in Chernihiv region due to the threat of enemy attack drones. The Air Force warned of possible air defense operations, UNN reports.

An air alert due to UAVs was also announced in Sumy region, and air defense operations are possible.

