Wreckage of an enemy drone crashes near a subway station in Kyiv

In the capital, the wreckage of an occupier's drone fell near the subway. This was reported by the head of the city Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

The wreckage of an enemy UAV fell near a metro station in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. All services are heading to the scene - Vitali Klitschko informed.

The mayor also reported that the debris of the UAV that fell in the Darnytsia district damaged the fence and a separate building of the Darnytsia transit depot. Fortunately, no fire or casualties were found.

The Air Force claimed that a terrorist drone was approaching Kyiv from the northeast. As a result, an air raid was declared in Kyiv, and residents were asked to take shelter.

