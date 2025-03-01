Wreckage of a Russian drone with explosives found in Romania near the border with Moldova
Kyiv • UNN
In Romania, the wreckage of a Russian drone with an active warhead was found near the border with Moldova. Experts plan to detonate an explosive charge in a controlled manner to ensure the safety of the local population.
In Romania, near the border with Moldova, the wreckage of a Russian drone with an explosive charge was found. This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.
On Saturday, March 1, a group of specialists from the Ministry of National Defense, the Romanian Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are working near the Giurgiuleşti border crossing in Galati County, where the wreckage of a drone was found yesterday,
The area where the wreckage was found is located about 500 meters from the Moldovan border. According to reports, no infrastructure facilities were damaged.
Romanian investigators found that the wreckage belonged to a Russian-made unmanned aerial vehicle. During the analysis, they found an active warhead, which they decided to destroy with a controlled explosion.
Based on the expert research and analysis, it was established that there was an active warhead on board the aircraft, which was to be detonated in a controlled manner on the spot to eliminate the danger to the local population,
Recall
On February 17, Moldova recorded another violation of the country's airspace by two drones near the border of Ukraine.
Government spokesman Daniel Voda did not name the origin of the last two drones, but said the incursion occurred shortly before 23:00 local time, when Ukraine reported that Odesa region had come under Russian attack