"Worried about home": Zelenskyy on foreign trips

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine faces daily challenges, so he tries to spend as little time abroad as possible. He stated this during his speech at the UN General Assembly, as reported by UNN.

Every day in Ukraine is a challenge. I worry about home, I've been here for two days... I always try to fly or travel at night. I can't be away for long. - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not feel that China is interested in ending the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The Ukrainian President also stated that US leader Donald Trump now trusts him more than Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.