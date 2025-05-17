World Telecommunication Day, World Hypertension Day: what else is celebrated on May 17

Today, May 17, is World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, which highlights the importance of digital technologies in modern society, writes UNN.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

This holiday was established by the United Nations on March 27, 2006. Before that, since 1969, the day was celebrated as the International Telecommunication Day. The date was chosen not by chance, because on May 17, 1865, the first International Telegraph Agreement was signed in Paris and the International Telegraph Union was created, which later transformed into the modern International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The purpose of this holiday is to raise awareness of the opportunities provided by the Internet and digital technologies, as well as to help reduce the digital divide between countries and social groups.

World Hypertension Day

In 2017, WHO launched World Hypertension Day to draw attention to one of the most common and dangerous diseases of our time.

Hypertension is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, including heart attack and stroke. According to WHO, these diseases take the lives of more than 17.5 million people every year.

More than 1.5 billion people worldwide suffer from hypertension, and almost half of them are not even aware of their diagnosis. At the same time, according to scientists' estimates, up to 80% of deaths caused by complications of hypertension can be prevented.

Day of Science in Ukraine

Every year on the third Saturday of May, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Science — a professional holiday for scientists, researchers and everyone who works for the sake of Ukraine.

The holiday was established by the Decree of President Leonid Kuchma on February 14, 1997. Its main goal is to honor the role of science in society, support scientists and popularize scientific achievements.

On this day, state awards, prizes, thanks are traditionally presented and leading scientific developments that contribute to the technological and intellectual development of Ukraine are celebrated.

Pulmonologist Day

On May 17, doctors-pulmonologists celebrate their professional holiday in Ukraine. They are engaged in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the respiratory system, without which human life is simply impossible. It is interesting that the human lungs contain almost 3,000 kilometers of airways. And about 500 million alveoli — microscopic bubbles in the lungs — are responsible for the vital process of gas exchange.

On this day, we honor those who save the lives of patients every day, fight chronic and acute diseases of the respiratory system, including bronchitis, asthma, pneumonia or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Commemoration of the Holy Apostle Andronicus and Saint Junia

On May 17, believers honor the memory of the Apostle Andronicus of the 70 and Saint Junia. They both lived in the 1st century and belonged to the first disciples of Christ, who were personally sent to preach by the Apostle Paul.

Andronicus was the Bishop of Pannonia — a Roman province in the territory of modern Central Europe. He was known far beyond this area, because he actively preached among pagans, inclining people to Christianity. Christian churches appeared on the site of former pagan temples.

Junia was his faithful assistant and co-worker. Together with Andronicus, she devoted her life to preaching the Gospel and building the Christian community.

