Is 5G dangerous for health: a new study has debunked myths

Modern studies have confirmed that there is no scientific evidence that mobile phones or 5G networks pose a threat to human health. This was reported by UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

To finally dispel doubts, scientists from Constructor University subjected two types of human skin cells - fibroblasts and keratinocytes - to 5G radiation with frequencies of 27 and 40.5 GHz.

The exposure lasted from two to 48 hours and significantly exceeded the recommended safety levels. The results showed that even under such extreme conditions, no significant changes in genetic activity or DNA methylation, which are key biological indicators, were recorded.

The authors of the study, published in the journal PNAS Nexus, emphasized that their findings are based on carefully controlled experiments, including temperature control and a blind method. This excludes factors that previously cast doubt on the reliability of some other studies.

Mobile phones and wireless networks, including Wi-Fi and cellular data, use electromagnetic waves to transmit information. As data volumes grow, traditional frequency ranges become overloaded, so in 2018, 5G networks were introduced, which operate on new, higher radio frequencies.

Currently, 5G operates at frequencies up to 6 GHz, but is gradually moving to the 24.3–27.5 GHz and 39.5–43.3 GHz bands. It is worth noting that even waves with a frequency of up to 3 GHz penetrate the skin by only 10 mm, and waves over 10 GHz - no deeper than 1 mm. That is, the potential effect of such waves is limited only to the upper layers of the skin.

Although very powerful radiation can indeed cause tissue heating, in this study, scientists separately tested whether there is a harmful effect not related to temperature. Conclusion: even at high intensity, electromagnetic waves do not cause any non-thermal biological effects.

Thus, the study adds significant arguments to the conclusion that 5G technology is safe for humans. But what you should really pay attention to is the time we spend in front of screens. It is it that has a much greater impact on our physical and mental health.

