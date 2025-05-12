World Melanoma Day: What you need to know about diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation

$41.550.04
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6896 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10578 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15362 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18377 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22923 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30554 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31752 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64320 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33745 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36617 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 51359 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 27137 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50284 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79586 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 33910 views
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 6890 views

02:27 PM • 6890 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64315 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 80109 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 74142 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 96426 views
Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50684 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 36209 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 43055 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 123590 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 70929 views
World Melanoma Day: What you need to know about diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

Ukraine has announced free diagnosis and treatment of melanoma. The medical guarantee program covers rehabilitation and palliative care services.

World Melanoma Day: What you need to know about diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation

Today is World Melanoma Day. The National Health Service of Ukraine spoke about the diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care for the disease, reports UNN.

Diagnostics

The first person to contact with suspicion of the disease or who will help to detect a malignant neoplasm in time is a family doctor or therapist with whom a declaration has been concluded. It is he who will provide an e-referral for the necessary examinations and refer you to a consultation with a specialized specialist.

Treatment

A specialized doctor working in a specialized medical facility makes a diagnosis. He determines the treatment plan and, if necessary, writes an e-referral for additional examinations: general clinical, ultrasound, CT, MRI. Treatment of patients with skin melanoma may consist of a combination of surgery, drug and radiation therapy. These services are covered by the HGP.

Rehabilitation

After treatment, patients can receive rehabilitation services under the packages "Rehabilitation care for adults and children in inpatient settings" and "Rehabilitation care for adults and children in outpatient settings".

"The choice of type of rehabilitation depends on the diagnosis, condition and individual program," the National Health Service adds.

Palliative care

If necessary, patients in remission and their relatives can count on receiving palliative care services under the packages: "Inpatient palliative care for adults and children" or "Mobile palliative care for adults and children".

What else you need to know?

According to the service, the medical guarantee program allows every patient to receive the necessary medical care free of charge.

Reference

Melanoma is an oncological disease that can affect almost all organs, including: the brain, lungs, bones through the lymph and blood. This malignant tumor is localized mainly on the skin, less often on the retina of the eye or mucous membranes.

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known12.05.25, 14:05 • 22791 view

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

