World Melanoma Day: What you need to know about diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation

Today is World Melanoma Day. The National Health Service of Ukraine spoke about the diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care for the disease, reports UNN.

Diagnostics

The first person to contact with suspicion of the disease or who will help to detect a malignant neoplasm in time is a family doctor or therapist with whom a declaration has been concluded. It is he who will provide an e-referral for the necessary examinations and refer you to a consultation with a specialized specialist.

Treatment

A specialized doctor working in a specialized medical facility makes a diagnosis. He determines the treatment plan and, if necessary, writes an e-referral for additional examinations: general clinical, ultrasound, CT, MRI. Treatment of patients with skin melanoma may consist of a combination of surgery, drug and radiation therapy. These services are covered by the HGP.

Rehabilitation

After treatment, patients can receive rehabilitation services under the packages "Rehabilitation care for adults and children in inpatient settings" and "Rehabilitation care for adults and children in outpatient settings".

"The choice of type of rehabilitation depends on the diagnosis, condition and individual program," the National Health Service adds.

Palliative care

If necessary, patients in remission and their relatives can count on receiving palliative care services under the packages: "Inpatient palliative care for adults and children" or "Mobile palliative care for adults and children".

What else you need to know?

According to the service, the medical guarantee program allows every patient to receive the necessary medical care free of charge.

Reference

Melanoma is an oncological disease that can affect almost all organs, including: the brain, lungs, bones through the lymph and blood. This malignant tumor is localized mainly on the skin, less often on the retina of the eye or mucous membranes.

