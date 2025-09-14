World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table

$41.310.00
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 35148 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 71767 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 60550 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 70761 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 39578 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 69107 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 65172 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39111 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 38244 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Putin and Lukashenka are practicing war strategies with the West in the 'Zapad-2025' exercises - BILDSeptember 14, 01:28 AM • 7810 views
"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeatSeptember 14, 02:31 AM • 16399 views
Rubio on Russian drone attack on Poland: it's unacceptable, but there are doubts about the targetsSeptember 14, 03:08 AM • 6024 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fireVideoSeptember 14, 04:31 AM • 10271 views
Enemy strike on Kostiantynivka: number of dead and wounded increased05:23 AM • 5222 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 71739 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 44879 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 44485 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 69112 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 42118 views
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhoto09:45 AM • 1118 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 18665 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 65173 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 51561 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 99512 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

The city of Alba Iulia in Romania has created the world's longest table from recycled materials, confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records. The table, 2.7 kilometers long, was built from almost 1,500 Euro pallets and 2,700 Doka panels, and hosted 10,000 recycled ceramic plates and 5 tons of food for 10,000 visitors.

World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table

In Romania, the city of Alba Iulia set a new world record after Guinness World Records confirmed the creation of the world's longest table made from recycled materials.

This is reported by UNN with reference to DIGI.

Details

The table, 2.7 kilometers long, is located inside the moats of the Alba Carolina citadel. It was built from almost 1,500 Euro pallets and 2,700 doka panels, and 5.4 kilometers of benches and chairs were placed around it.

The table, decorated with 10,000 flower stems, had 10,000 recycled ceramic plates specially created for the event, and five tons of food and 5,000 liters of water were prepared for 10,000 visitors.

"Mesei Care Unește" is more than a 2.7-kilometer-long table. It is a symbol of connection between people, the strength of the community, and the way traditions can come alive in the present.

- said entrepreneur Alex Vilcan, who came up with the idea of creating such a table.

More than 40 companies participated in the project, donating everything from food and drinks to benches, plates, cutlery, flowers, detergents, and napkins. The number of people involved in the project exceeded 1,000.

Addition

In Kansas City, Missouri, lives Medusa, a reticulated python that set a Guinness World Record as the longest snake in captivity. Its length reaches 7.67 meters, and its weight is over 158 kilograms.

In Finland, the "Legend of the Seas" was presented - the largest cruise liner on the planet, weighing 250 thousand tons. The giant ship, more than 350 meters long, can accommodate 7,600 passengers, who will find a giant water park, seven swimming pools, 23 restaurants, and 21 bars on board.

Pavlo Zinchenko

