World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table

In Romania, the city of Alba Iulia set a new world record after Guinness World Records confirmed the creation of the world's longest table made from recycled materials.

The table, 2.7 kilometers long, is located inside the moats of the Alba Carolina citadel. It was built from almost 1,500 Euro pallets and 2,700 doka panels, and 5.4 kilometers of benches and chairs were placed around it.

The table, decorated with 10,000 flower stems, had 10,000 recycled ceramic plates specially created for the event, and five tons of food and 5,000 liters of water were prepared for 10,000 visitors.

"Mesei Care Unește" is more than a 2.7-kilometer-long table. It is a symbol of connection between people, the strength of the community, and the way traditions can come alive in the present. - said entrepreneur Alex Vilcan, who came up with the idea of creating such a table.

More than 40 companies participated in the project, donating everything from food and drinks to benches, plates, cutlery, flowers, detergents, and napkins. The number of people involved in the project exceeded 1,000.

