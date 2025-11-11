World Record: Diia.AI recognized as the first national AI assistant for public services

$41.960.02
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a dayNovember 11, 05:15 AM • 8916 views
ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to UkraineNovember 11, 05:44 AM • 10572 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 13778 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 14167 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9524 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
World Record: Diia.AI recognized as the first national AI assistant for public services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

The World Records Book recognized Diia.AI as an achievement in the categories "First Time" and "Inventions." It is the world's first AI assistant that provides citizens with public services at the national level.

World Record: Diia.AI recognized as the first national AI assistant for public services

The World Records Book recognized the creation of Diia.AI as an achievement in the categories of "First Time" and "Inventions." This is the world's first AI assistant that provides citizens with national-level public services, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Details

According to the agency, the record was recorded during the WINWIN Summit in Kyiv on November 4. Hanna Krysiuk, CEO of the World Records Book, presented certificates to representatives of the teams that contributed to the implementation of the solution:

  • Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;
    • Viktor Liakh, President of the East Europe Foundation;
      • Jacques Gerber, Delegate of the Swiss Federal Council for Ukraine;
        • Charlotte Suren, Deputy Head of Mission of the British Embassy in Kyiv.

          "We are moving from a Digital State to an Agentic State — a state where AI helps make decisions, automates processes, and creates a new level of interaction with citizens. The launch of Diia.AI is the first important step on this path. We are integrating artificial intelligence into government services so that Ukrainians receive public services quickly, easily, and with a single request. Ukraine must be among the leaders in the practical implementation of artificial intelligence — and we are implementing this vision now," emphasized Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

          International recognition of the record confirmed the uniqueness of the Ukrainian digital development — the Diia.AI assistant, launched in September 2025. This is the world's first example of using artificial intelligence at the national level to provide public services.

          "Artificial intelligence in government services is a real technological breakthrough, so countries that implement it will gain significant advantages in terms of efficiency and effectiveness. At the same time, it is extremely important to build trust between the state and its citizens. Ukraine demonstrates that digital solutions can be not only innovative but also ethical, transparent, and people-oriented. Switzerland is honored to support a partnership that sets the tone for digital transformation across Europe," emphasized Jacques Gerber, Delegate of the Swiss Federal Council for Ukraine, Ambassador.

          Identification from 14 years old and AI technologies: the government has amended "Diia"

          "The recognition of Diia.AI as a world record is another confirmation of Ukraine's unique achievements in digital transformation. Great Britain is proud to be Ukraine's partner in innovation, which is one of the key areas of our Centenary Partnership between Britain and Ukraine," emphasized Charlotte Suren, Deputy Head of Mission of the British Embassy in Kyiv.

          Diia.AI shows how technology can make communication with the state fast, convenient, and understandable. Thanks to integration with state registers, the assistant answers questions and helps receive services in the format of a regular chat on the Diia portal.

          "Ukraine has once again proven that it is a global innovator in the field of digitalization. The recognition of this record is not only an award for the team but also a symbol that Ukraine can be technological, efficient, and people-oriented even despite the challenges of war," said Viktor Liakh, President of the East Europe Foundation.

          Let's add

          As added by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Diia.AI was developed with the assistance of the "Digitalization for Growth, Integrity and Transparency" (UK DIGIT) project, implemented by the Eurasia Foundation and funded by UK Dev, and with the support of the Swiss-Ukrainian EGAP program, implemented by the East Europe Foundation.

          Antonina Tumanova

