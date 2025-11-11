World Record: Diia.AI recognized as the first national AI assistant for public services

The World Records Book recognized the creation of Diia.AI as an achievement in the categories of "First Time" and "Inventions." This is the world's first AI assistant that provides citizens with national-level public services, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Details

According to the agency, the record was recorded during the WINWIN Summit in Kyiv on November 4. Hanna Krysiuk, CEO of the World Records Book, presented certificates to representatives of the teams that contributed to the implementation of the solution:

Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;

Viktor Liakh, President of the East Europe Foundation;

Jacques Gerber, Delegate of the Swiss Federal Council for Ukraine;

Charlotte Suren, Deputy Head of Mission of the British Embassy in Kyiv.

"We are moving from a Digital State to an Agentic State — a state where AI helps make decisions, automates processes, and creates a new level of interaction with citizens. The launch of Diia.AI is the first important step on this path. We are integrating artificial intelligence into government services so that Ukrainians receive public services quickly, easily, and with a single request. Ukraine must be among the leaders in the practical implementation of artificial intelligence — and we are implementing this vision now," emphasized Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

International recognition of the record confirmed the uniqueness of the Ukrainian digital development — the Diia.AI assistant, launched in September 2025. This is the world's first example of using artificial intelligence at the national level to provide public services.

"Artificial intelligence in government services is a real technological breakthrough, so countries that implement it will gain significant advantages in terms of efficiency and effectiveness. At the same time, it is extremely important to build trust between the state and its citizens. Ukraine demonstrates that digital solutions can be not only innovative but also ethical, transparent, and people-oriented. Switzerland is honored to support a partnership that sets the tone for digital transformation across Europe," emphasized Jacques Gerber, Delegate of the Swiss Federal Council for Ukraine, Ambassador.

"The recognition of Diia.AI as a world record is another confirmation of Ukraine's unique achievements in digital transformation. Great Britain is proud to be Ukraine's partner in innovation, which is one of the key areas of our Centenary Partnership between Britain and Ukraine," emphasized Charlotte Suren, Deputy Head of Mission of the British Embassy in Kyiv.

Diia.AI shows how technology can make communication with the state fast, convenient, and understandable. Thanks to integration with state registers, the assistant answers questions and helps receive services in the format of a regular chat on the Diia portal.

"Ukraine has once again proven that it is a global innovator in the field of digitalization. The recognition of this record is not only an award for the team but also a symbol that Ukraine can be technological, efficient, and people-oriented even despite the challenges of war," said Viktor Liakh, President of the East Europe Foundation.

Let's add

As added by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Diia.AI was developed with the assistance of the "Digitalization for Growth, Integrity and Transparency" (UK DIGIT) project, implemented by the Eurasia Foundation and funded by UK Dev, and with the support of the Swiss-Ukrainian EGAP program, implemented by the East Europe Foundation.