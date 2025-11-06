ukenru
Identification from 14 years old and AI technologies: the government has amended "Diia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the Regulations on the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services "Diia". Now, electronic identification and authentication in the application is available from the age of 14 with a taxpayer identification number (RNOKPP), and the use of artificial intelligence for providing information and simplifying access to services has also been regulated.

Identification from 14 years old and AI technologies: the government has amended "Diia"

The government has amended the use of "Diia", allowing electronic identification and authentication in the application from the age of 14 with a taxpayer registration number, as well as regulating the use of AI, said government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, changes have been made to the regulation on the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services.

"It has been clarified that electronic identification and authentication in the mobile application of the Diia Portal (Diia) is carried out by an individual who has reached the age of 14 and has a taxpayer registration card number," Melnychuk noted.

He also noted that "the issue of using artificial intelligence technologies on the Diia Portal for providing information and simplifying the receipt of services, as well as information support, has been additionally regulated."

"The obligation of users not to use automation tools (bots, scripts, etc.) that allow automated input, collection, and processing of data on the Diia Portal is provided," Melnychuk said.

The first AI service in "Diia" will be a certificate of income – Ministry of Digital Transformation6/4/25, 5:09 PM • 2313 views

Julia Shramko

