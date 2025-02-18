World gold prices are rising despite the stabilization of the dollar

Gold prices rose in Asian trading on Tuesday, despite the recent stabilization of the dollar. This is reported by Investing, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, spot gold rose by 0.5% to $2,912.81 per ounce, while gold futures expiring in April rose by 0.5% to $2,925.72 per ounce.

It is noted that the demand for gold remains high due to uncertainty over trade tariffs and US interest rates.

“The quotations were not affected by the recovery of the dollar, and spot prices remain at the record high level reached last week,” the publication writes.

Recall

Last week , spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,918.70 an ounce in Asian trading, approaching a record high. The rise came amid a weaker dollar and new trade tariffs from US President Donald Trump.

