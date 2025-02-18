ukenru
World gold prices are rising despite the stabilization of the dollar

World gold prices are rising despite the stabilization of the dollar

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28061 views

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2912.81 an ounce in Asian trading on Tuesday. The rise comes amid uncertainty over trade tariffs and US interest rates.

Gold prices rose in Asian trading on Tuesday, despite the recent stabilization of the dollar. This is reported by Investing, reports UNN

Details

According to the publication, spot gold rose by 0.5% to $2,912.81 per ounce, while gold futures expiring in April rose by 0.5% to $2,925.72 per ounce.

It is noted that the demand for gold remains high due to uncertainty over trade tariffs and US interest rates.

“The quotations were not affected by the recovery of the dollar, and spot prices remain at the record high level reached last week,” the publication writes.

Recall

Last week , spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,918.70 an ounce in Asian trading, approaching a record high. The rise came amid a weaker dollar and new trade tariffs from US President Donald Trump.

On February 11 , bitcoin added 1.3% to reach $98,435.5. In addition, most altcoins also showed positive dynamics, following bitcoin's lead.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
bitcoinBitcoin
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising