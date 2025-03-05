World Energy Efficiency Day and Stapler's Birthday: what is celebrated on March 5
March 5 is celebrated as World Energy Efficiency Day, particularly relevant for Ukraine due to Russian attacks. Experts provide advice on reducing electricity consumption and rational use of resources.
Today, March 5, is World Energy Efficiency Day. For Ukraine, this day is especially important against the backdrop of constant attacks by Russia on the energy system, reports UNN.
Today you can join World Energy Efficiency Day. The event was initiated in 1998.
Energy efficiency is the prudent consumption of energy, where a person uses less energy to maintain a similar or higher level of energy supply. For households, energy efficiency provides an opportunity to reduce utility costs; for businesses, it reduces unnecessary expenses; at the state level, it allows for saving energy resources, improving production efficiency, and enhancing the competitiveness of the industry.
One of the steps towards energy efficiency is the complete elimination of subsidies for those types of energy carriers that lead to unproductive and irrational energy consumption. Many countries use energy efficiency as a tool for national security, as it allows for reducing the import of energy sources from other states or slowing down the depletion of domestic resources.
Currently, in Ukraine, the issue of implementing energy-saving practices in everyday life is becoming increasingly relevant, as Russia continues its attacks on the energy system.
UNN reported on 5 tips on how to effectively reduce electricity consumption.
Among the main recommendations:
- try not to use several powerful appliances simultaneously during the most challenging hours for the energy system. That is, turn on the stove, kettle, and heater one at a time;
- it is important to shift the use of powerful equipment to nighttime hours - if possible. Or during periods outside peak consumption. That is, after 11:00 AM and also after 9:00 PM in the evening;
- unplug devices that are not in use. Even in 'standby mode', they consume quite a lot.
Also today, March 5, is International Day for Disarmament Education. It is celebrated annually in accordance with a resolution of the UN General Assembly.
On March 5, various events are held in many countries around the world to mark the Day of Dissemination of Information on Dissociative Identity Disorder.
Dissociative Identity Disorder is characterized by the presence of two or more distinct identity states that control a person's behavior at different times. Often, the cause of this disorder is severe childhood trauma, and it is estimated that approximately 2% of the population suffers from it.
Quite often, Borderline Personality Disorder, schizophrenia, or bipolar disorder with rapid cycling are mistakenly diagnosed instead of Dissociative Identity Disorder.
In addition, on March 5, office workers in many countries around the world can join the celebration of the birthday of an essential accessory in their work – the stapler.
The first prototype of the stapler was made in the 18th century for King Louis XV of France.
But it was on March 5, 1867, that English designer and inventor George McGill received a patent for a special press for fastening sheets of paper.
The term 'stapler' was first used in 1909. A stapler that works without staples was invented by Christian Berger in 1997.
Today, staplers come in not only office varieties but also construction and furniture types. A stapler is part of office decor, so its appearance is also important – manufacturers offer both classic restrained options and bright cheerful ones.
According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Saint Martyr Conon of Mandon, who lived in Pamphylia in the 3rd century.
The man was engaged in agriculture and was very God-fearing. When the persecution of Christians intensified, Conon was captured by order of the local ruler. They demanded that he renounce his faith in the Lord, but the man refused.
Conon was nailed to his feet and forced to run before the ruler's chariot until he fell dead.
Name days on March 5 are celebrated by Kostiantyn, Kyrylo, Andrii, Raisa.