$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
October 31, 08:50 PM • 15714 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 32498 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 31628 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 31300 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 34146 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 29817 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 50212 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 21179 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 43563 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17746 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at Teremky metro station, found a family - volunteerOctober 31, 07:43 PM • 9272 views
Russian Foreign Ministry compared Zelenskyy to Hitler: Czech Republic reminded who really supported the NazisPhotoOctober 31, 07:56 PM • 8686 views
Moscow region plunged into darkness after drone attackVideoOctober 31, 10:28 PM • 7954 views
Bild journalist Röpcke received an invitation to visit Kupyansk and Pokrovsk from Russian "Channel One": what he repliedOctober 31, 11:33 PM • 17863 views
Russian special services use ISIS methods in hybrid warfare against Europe - CPD01:07 AM • 6756 views
Publications
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 42713 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 50212 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 43563 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 45505 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 52019 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
John Ratcliffe
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Washington, D.C.
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 42705 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 29618 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 38362 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 70528 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 74273 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Washington Post
Social network
Bild

World Ecology Day, All Saints' Day and EU's Birthday: what else is celebrated on November 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

November 1 marks World Ecology Day, Zero Meridian Day, International Aromatic Candle Day, and the birthday of the European Union. Western Rite Christians celebrate All Saints' Day.

World Ecology Day, All Saints' Day and EU's Birthday: what else is celebrated on November 1

Today, November 1, the world celebrates several important events at once: spiritual, scientific, and cultural. Among them are All Saints' Day, World Ecology Day, Zero Meridian Day, International Scented Candle Day, and the birthday of the European Union. UNN writes about each of these holidays, which have their own history and remind us of different values.

World Ecology Day

On November 1, the world celebrates World Ecology Day - a holiday designed to remind us of the importance of preserving nature. This date unites environmentalists, activists, and everyone who cares about the environment.

The goal of the day is to draw attention to the problems of pollution, climate change, and the depletion of natural resources. In different countries, eco-actions are held, trees are planted, and new ways to preserve the planet are discussed.

International Scented Candle Day

This day is dedicated to a small symbol of comfort - the scented candle. Its history dates back to ancient times, when candles were used in rituals and temples.

Today, scented candles have become an element of relaxation, creating a calm atmosphere and helping to relieve stress. November 1 is a great occasion to fill your home with a pleasant aroma and give yourself a few minutes of peace.

Zero Meridian Day

November 1 marks Zero Meridian Day - an imaginary line from which longitude on Earth is measured. It passes through the Greenwich Observatory in London, which became the basis for the creation of the world time system.

The holiday reminds us of the contribution of scientists to the development of geography, navigation, and astronomy. This day is a symbol of accuracy, science, and global unity in measuring our world.

In a geography textbook in Portugal, Crimea was called "Russian": the Ukrainian community reacted30.05.25, 19:13 • 3957 views

All Saints' Day

On November 1, Western Rite Christians celebrate All Saints' Day - one of the most important spiritual holidays of autumn. Its history dates back to the 8th century, when Pope Gregory III dedicated this day to the memory of all saints and martyrs.

On this day, believers pray for the souls of saints and remember deceased relatives. It is a time of gratitude, peace, and spiritual purification.

Birthday of the European Union

On November 1, 1993, the Maastricht Treaty came into force, which initiated the creation of the European Union. This date is considered the "birthday" of the modern EU, a political and economic association that unites most European countries.

The goal of the Union was to strengthen peace, democracy, and common development. Today, the EU plays an important role in world politics and is an example of international cooperation.

Ukraine will be in the European Union with or without Orban - Zelenskyy06.10.25, 16:07 • 2564 views

Lilia Podolyak

Society
World Bank
European Union
London