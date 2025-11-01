World Ecology Day, All Saints' Day and EU's Birthday: what else is celebrated on November 1

Today, November 1, the world celebrates several important events at once: spiritual, scientific, and cultural. Among them are All Saints' Day, World Ecology Day, Zero Meridian Day, International Scented Candle Day, and the birthday of the European Union. UNN writes about each of these holidays, which have their own history and remind us of different values.

World Ecology Day

On November 1, the world celebrates World Ecology Day - a holiday designed to remind us of the importance of preserving nature. This date unites environmentalists, activists, and everyone who cares about the environment.

The goal of the day is to draw attention to the problems of pollution, climate change, and the depletion of natural resources. In different countries, eco-actions are held, trees are planted, and new ways to preserve the planet are discussed.

International Scented Candle Day

This day is dedicated to a small symbol of comfort - the scented candle. Its history dates back to ancient times, when candles were used in rituals and temples.

Today, scented candles have become an element of relaxation, creating a calm atmosphere and helping to relieve stress. November 1 is a great occasion to fill your home with a pleasant aroma and give yourself a few minutes of peace.

Zero Meridian Day

November 1 marks Zero Meridian Day - an imaginary line from which longitude on Earth is measured. It passes through the Greenwich Observatory in London, which became the basis for the creation of the world time system.

The holiday reminds us of the contribution of scientists to the development of geography, navigation, and astronomy. This day is a symbol of accuracy, science, and global unity in measuring our world.

All Saints' Day

On November 1, Western Rite Christians celebrate All Saints' Day - one of the most important spiritual holidays of autumn. Its history dates back to the 8th century, when Pope Gregory III dedicated this day to the memory of all saints and martyrs.

On this day, believers pray for the souls of saints and remember deceased relatives. It is a time of gratitude, peace, and spiritual purification.

Birthday of the European Union

On November 1, 1993, the Maastricht Treaty came into force, which initiated the creation of the European Union. This date is considered the "birthday" of the modern EU, a political and economic association that unites most European countries.

The goal of the Union was to strengthen peace, democracy, and common development. Today, the EU plays an important role in world politics and is an example of international cooperation.

