In a geography textbook in Portugal, Crimea was called "Russian": the Ukrainian community reacted

In a school geography textbook in Portugal, annexed Crimea was classified as Russian territory. The head of the Union of Ukrainians of Portugal, Pavlo Sadokha, called on the country's education and science inspection to correct the mistake, UNN reports.

Details

We regret to inform you that in the 11th year of Russian aggression against Ukraine, contrary to the official political position of the Portuguese Republic, the Ministry of Education of Portugal offers secondary schools in Portugal geography textbooks for 7th grade students, which defines the territory of the Crimean peninsula as belonging to Russia, not Ukraine - Sadokha wrote on Facebook.

In addition, according to him, this textbook provides information that in the period from the 9th to the 12th century, the territory of today's Ukraine and Russia is defined as the "Russian Principality", which does not correspond to the Ukrainian historical scientific position and reflects the Russian narrative, which the Russian Federation uses to justify its aggression against Ukraine (for the first time, the term "Russia" was introduced by Moscow state officials only in the 18th century. Before that, the territory of today's Russia was called the "Tsardom of Moscow").

Sadokha said that this information was provided by a refugee from Ukraine who is studying in a Portuguese school and who is experiencing a severe psychological crisis due to Russian aggression and was forced to leave Ukraine.

In this regard, we ask the Main Inspectorate of Education and Science to check from which sources the authors of the textbook used information about Crimea and the history of Russia and to make appropriate changes in the textbook that will correspond to historical facts and international recognition of the territories of sovereign states. For our part, the Union of Ukrainians in Portugal is ready to facilitate the establishment of cooperation between scientists of Ukraine and Portugal - Sadokha emphasized.

Addition

In some Italian geography textbooks for the 7th grade, maps of Ukraine have been found, on which the annexed Crimea is depicted as part of the territory of Russia.