World Day Against Poverty, International Joke Day, Investigator's Day: What to Celebrate on July 1 1 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

On July 1, the world celebrates International Joke Day, as well as the Day of the Invention of Sunglasses. In Ukraine, investigators and architects celebrate their professional holiday.

World Day Against Poverty, International Joke Day, Investigator's Day: What to Celebrate on July 1

Today, July 1, with the support of the United Nations, World Poverty Day is celebrated. In Ukraine, investigators and architects celebrate their professional holiday, and around the world, International Joke Day and Wit Day are observed, writes UNN.

World Poverty Day

In 2001, the UN announced an ambitious program to combat poverty. According to the organization's report, by 2015, the number of hungry people in Africa, Asia, and Latin America had decreased by more than 215 million.

Despite this, about 800 million inhabitants of our planet still live below the extreme poverty line.

Billionaires' wealth has grown by $6.5 trillion in the last decade - Oxfam26.06.25, 08:20 • 2734 views

Investigation Day (Investigator's Day)

In Ukraine, this day marks Investigation Day, or Investigator's Day - a professional date for internal affairs employees. 

Back in 1963, the Ministry of Internal Affairs received the right to conduct preliminary investigations. Since then, investigators gained procedural independence. In 1998, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine officially approved July 1 as the professional holiday for investigators of internal affairs bodies of Ukraine.

Forensic specialists work in all law enforcement agencies of the country – the prosecutor's office, police, security service, etc. They collect evidence, interrogate witnesses and persons involved in cases, and conduct pre-trial investigations of circumstances. Investigators adhere to the principles of presumption of innocence, detain dangerous criminals, and protect citizens of Ukraine from thieves, fraudsters, and murderers.

7 employees of Kharkiv pre-trial detention center reported suspicion for beating an inmate to death27.06.25, 11:49 • 2123 views

International Joke Day and Wit Day

International Joke Day and Wit Day was founded in 1994 by American writer Wayne Reingal to increase sales of his two-volume collection of office jokes and anecdotes. This day became a time for telling jokes, laughter, and positive emotions.

Trump commented on the video where Macron's wife slaps him and gave advice to the couple30.05.25, 22:14 • 5851 view

Day of Sunglasses Invention

Today is a great occasion to put on beautiful and fashionable sunglasses. After all, it is on this day that the invention celebrates its birth. Three centuries ago, sunglasses looked different. Colored paint or varnish was applied to the lenses. This created a darkening effect.

Fashionistas of those times appreciated the invention, and loved to wear glasses on walks on hot days. Earlier, glasses for wealthy people were made of expensive materials, and the item itself was considered a luxury.

Mass industrial production of sunglasses was introduced in France during Napoleon's reign. The Emperor ordered the manufacture of accessories for his army, which was on a military mission in Africa. Soot was applied to the lenses of the glasses, and varnish on top.

These essential accessories began to be produced at full capacity in the 1920s. Glasses became fashionable, they began to be made from various materials and beautifully decorated.

Meta announces smart glasses co-developed with Oakley - ZM20.06.25, 22:11 • 5209 views

Day of Architecture of Ukraine

In 1995, the then President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, "in support of the initiative of architects and urban planners, their creative unions, employees of design organizations   and   local bodies of urban planning and architecture," decreed to establish the Day of Architecture of Ukraine, which is celebrated annually on July 1 - on World Architecture Day.

Kuchma also ruled that the awarding and presentation of the State Prizes of Ukraine for Architecture should take place on the Day of Architecture of Ukraine. 

The work of an architect requires precise engineering calculations and an inspired creative approach.   Architecture combines material and spiritual components. It is simultaneously a science and an art of designing buildings, as well as a system of buildings and structures that form the spatial environment for people.

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design27.05.25, 14:19 • 114283 views

Church holiday 

July 1 - the holy wonderworkers and unmercenaries Cosmas and Damian - these are two brothers who were famous for their selfless help to the sick, as well as numerous miracles of healing. They are revered in both the Orthodox and Catholic traditions.

Ivan Kupala Day: wreaths, jumping over fire, and other traditions of the main summer holiday20.06.25, 16:29 • 5175 views

