Trump commented on the video where Macron's wife slaps him and gave advice to the couple

US President Donald Trump has expressed his thoughts on Emmanuel Macron's marriage after a video surfaced of his wife pushing the French leader in the face. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Asked if he had any marital advice for the couple, Trump replied: "Make sure the doors stay closed."

Trump added that he spoke to Macron and he is fine.

That was not good. I spoke to him and he is fine, they are all right. They are two really good people. I do not know what it was all about… I know them very well, and they are all right - Trump said.

Supplement

A few days ago, journalists recorded on video an emotional moment in communication between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. The incident occurred after the presidential couple arrived in Vietnam at the beginning of a tour of Southeast Asian countries. The world was swept by a video of Macron getting slapped by his wife as he got off the plane.

Macron explained the scene between him and his wife, a fragment of which was captured by journalists the day before through the newly opened door of the plane in Vietnam. He said it was a joke and it was typical for him and his wife, who have been married for almost 20 years, to be naughty.