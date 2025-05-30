Trump commented on the video where Macron's wife slaps him and gave advice to the couple

$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 16260 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 49524 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 64466 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 62823 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 100872 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 99219 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 58557 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 33161 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 30292 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153837 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Publications
Exclusives
Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 93354 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 30461 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 81585 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 59553 views

A fighter from "Birds of Magyar" destroyed a Russian "Grad" system with 40 rockets of ammunition with one drone: an impressive video

02:47 PM • 13023 views
The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 59724 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 81768 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 93552 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 100872 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 99219 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

China

Germany

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 30610 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 67490 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 57083 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 132270 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 123792 views
Forbes

M1 Abrams

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Trump commented on the video where Macron's wife slaps him and gave advice to the couple

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

Donald Trump commented on Macron's marriage after a video of his wife shoving him in the face, advising him to "keep the door closed." He assured that Macron is fine.

Trump commented on the video where Macron's wife slaps him and gave advice to the couple

US President Donald Trump has expressed his thoughts on Emmanuel Macron's marriage after a video surfaced of his wife pushing the French leader in the face. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Asked if he had any marital advice for the couple, Trump replied: "Make sure the doors stay closed."

Trump added that he spoke to Macron and he is fine.

That was not good. I spoke to him and he is fine, they are all right. They are two really good people. I do not know what it was all about… I know them very well, and they are all right 

- Trump said.

Supplement

A few days ago, journalists recorded on video an emotional moment in communication between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. The incident occurred after the presidential couple arrived in Vietnam at the beginning of a tour of Southeast Asian countries. The world was swept by a video of Macron getting slapped by his wife as he got off the plane.

Macron explained the scene between him and his wife, a fragment of which was captured by journalists the day before through the newly opened door of the plane in Vietnam. He said it was a joke and it was typical for him and his wife, who have been married for almost 20 years, to be naughty.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vietnam
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United States
