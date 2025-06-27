7 employees of Kharkiv pre-trial detention center reported suspicion for beating an inmate to death

Kharkiv: 7 SIZO employees reportedly charged with complicity in deadly beating of inmate, announced by the Prosecutor General's Office on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that law enforcement officers "established the fact of involvement of 7 officials of the State Institution "Kharkiv Pre-Trial Detention Center", including the former acting head of this pre-trial detention center, in the death of one of the inmates." "It was found out that on April 14 of this year, the victim was beaten by other prisoners, and he died as a result of the injuries received," the prosecutor's office stated.

"During the investigation, evidence of the involvement of Kharkiv Pre-Trial Detention Center employees in this event was obtained. Today, prosecutors handed over suspicions to the former acting head of the State Institution "Kharkiv Pre-Trial Detention Center" and two senior operatives under Part 3 of Article 365, Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Four more former employees were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367, Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office reported.

It is stated that a petition is being prepared for the court regarding the arrest of the former acting head of the State Institution "Kharkiv Pre-Trial Detention Center" and two senior operatives.

It is also reported that a petition is being prepared for the court regarding the election of a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock home arrest for 4 more former employees.

Pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

