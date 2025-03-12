World Day Against Cyber Censorship, Flower Planting Day: What else is celebrated on March 12
Kyiv • UNN
March 12 is World Day Against Cyber Censorship, New Year according to the Aztec calendar, World Brain Awareness Week and other events.
Today, March 12, the World Day Against Cyber Censorship is celebrated around the world, which reminds us why it is important to defend our freedom of speech in the online space today, UNN writes.
World Day Against Cyber Censorship
The purpose of this holiday is to draw attention to the threat of restricting freedom of speech on the Internet. The idea of this day was put forward by the organizations "Reporters Without Borders" and "Amnesty International" in 2009, and it was first celebrated in 2008. The holiday was supported by large technology companies such as Google, Yahoo! and Microsoft, who appealed to counter censorship in the online space.
Cyber censorship has become a global problem, affecting many countries where governments restrict access to information by using IP address blocking methods, which prevents access to websites.
This day is an important reminder of the need to uphold human rights in the digital age, because freedom of speech is one of the fundamental values that must be protected on a global scale.
Aztec New Year
Every year on March 12, the Aztec calendar celebrates the New Year, which consists of 365 days, divided into 18 months of 20 days and 5 empty, "unhappy" days.
On this day, celebrations are traditionally held by the Nahua peoples, who are descendants of the Aztecs and live on the territory of modern Mexico. The celebration includes ceremonies and rituals that symbolize renewal and connection with divine forces.
This is an important moment in the Aztec calendar, symbolizing renewal, connection with nature and the divine power that gives life.
World Brain Awareness Week
World Brain Awareness Week is held from March 12 to 18 and aims to raise awareness of the importance of the brain, neuroscience and brain health. As part of this week, various events, seminars and public lectures are organized to inform the public about the latest advances in brain research and support the development of neuroscience. This week is also an opportunity for scientists to share their discoveries that may affect the treatment of brain diseases and improve its functioning.
Home Office Organization Day
Home Office Organization Day is celebrated on March 12 to increase productivity and improve the home work environment. It reminds us of the importance of planning space, setting the right conditions for work and optimizing the workflow to increase work efficiency. This day reminds us of the need to organize our workplaces in such a way as to work comfortably, without distractions, creating a balance between professional and personal matters.
Flower Planting Day
Flower Planting Day, celebrated in various US states on March 12, has become a great opportunity for floriculture enthusiasts to share experiences and spend time among like-minded people. This period is ideal for planting plants, as spring is already on the doorstep. This day promotes floriculture among people of all ages, who are happy to share tips and secrets of growing plants. It is not only a way to organize the garden space, but also stimulates active participation in the preservation of nature and the development of cultural traditions associated with plants.
Commemoration of the Holy Venerable Confessor Theophanes of Sigriana, Saint Pope Gregory
On this day, the Church commemorates the Holy Venerable Theophanes of Sigriana and Saint Pope Gregory the Great. Theophanes, a monk and abbot, known for his struggle against heresies and asceticism, was born in the 11th century in Greece.
