World Day Against Cyber Censorship, Flower Planting Day: What else is celebrated on March 12

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17763 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109183 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170156 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107174 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343640 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173777 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145032 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196162 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124901 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108167 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1m/s
60%
World Day Against Cyber Censorship, Flower Planting Day: What else is celebrated on March 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22495 views

March 12 is World Day Against Cyber Censorship, New Year according to the Aztec calendar, World Brain Awareness Week and other events.

World Day Against Cyber Censorship, Flower Planting Day: What else is celebrated on March 12

Today, March 12, the World Day Against Cyber Censorship is celebrated around the world, which reminds us why it is important to defend our freedom of speech in the online space today, UNN writes.

World Day Against Cyber Censorship 

The purpose of this holiday is to draw attention to the threat of restricting freedom of speech on the Internet. The idea of this day was put forward by the organizations "Reporters Without Borders" and "Amnesty International" in 2009, and it was first celebrated in 2008. The holiday was supported by large technology companies such as Google, Yahoo! and Microsoft, who appealed to counter censorship in the online space.

Cyber censorship has become a global problem, affecting many countries where governments restrict access to information by using IP address blocking methods, which prevents access to websites.

This day is an important reminder of the need to uphold human rights in the digital age, because freedom of speech is one of the fundamental values that must be protected on a global scale.

Signal stopped responding to requests from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies - Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council11.03.25, 16:36 • 20735 views

Aztec New Year

Every year on March 12, the Aztec calendar celebrates the New Year, which consists of 365 days, divided into 18 months of 20 days and 5 empty, "unhappy" days.

 On this day, celebrations are traditionally held by the Nahua peoples, who are descendants of the Aztecs and live on the territory of modern Mexico. The celebration includes ceremonies and rituals that symbolize renewal and connection with divine forces.

This is an important moment in the Aztec calendar, symbolizing renewal, connection with nature and the divine power that gives life.

World Brain Awareness Week 

World Brain Awareness Week is held from March 12 to 18 and aims to raise awareness of the importance of the brain, neuroscience and brain health. As part of this week, various events, seminars and public lectures are organized to inform the public about the latest advances in brain research and support the development of neuroscience. This week is also an opportunity for scientists to share their discoveries that may affect the treatment of brain diseases and improve its functioning.

How an emotional diary can change your life: writing tips07.03.25, 10:27 • 33207 views

Home Office Organization Day

Home Office Organization Day is celebrated on March 12 to increase productivity and improve the home work environment. It reminds us of the importance of planning space, setting the right conditions for work and optimizing the workflow to increase work efficiency. This day reminds us of the need to organize our workplaces in such a way as to work comfortably, without distractions, creating a balance between professional and personal matters.

Flower Planting Day

Flower Planting Day, celebrated in various US states on March 12, has become a great opportunity for floriculture enthusiasts to share experiences and spend time among like-minded people. This period is ideal for planting plants, as spring is already on the doorstep. This day promotes floriculture among people of all ages, who are happy to share tips and secrets of growing plants. It is not only a way to organize the garden space, but also stimulates active participation in the preservation of nature and the development of cultural traditions associated with plants.

In Ukraine, the first flowers have bloomed: bright spring photos08.03.25, 16:58 • 65528 views

Commemoration of the Holy Venerable Confessor Theophanes of Sigriana, Saint Pope Gregory

On this day, the Church commemorates the Holy Venerable Theophanes of Sigriana and Saint Pope Gregory the Great. Theophanes, a monk and abbot, known for his struggle against heresies and asceticism, was born in the 11th century in Greece.

Weather for March 12: what to expect from atmospheric fronts from the west12.03.25, 05:41 • 26072 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

