Signal stopped responding to requests from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies - Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17546 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108766 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169903 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107025 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343507 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173710 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144982 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196151 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124889 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108163 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.2m/s
70%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86583 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11538 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24351 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12205 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21227 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17551 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86586 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108773 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169907 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160422 views
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21231 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24355 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38735 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47336 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135899 views
Signal stopped responding to requests from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies - Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20735 views

The messenger Signal has stopped responding to requests from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies regarding information exchange. The Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council suggests that this may be a technical failure.

Signal stopped responding to requests from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies - Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

The messenger Signal has stopped responding to requests from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies. This was reported by the Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and head of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center, Serhiy Demedyuk, who added that he does not want to blame Signal for this, as it, like Telegram, is an accomplice of the enemy, and noted that it may be a certain technical failure, reports UNN.

For a certain period, Ukrainians widely used Telegram, and this was a major threat because it was actually administered by a Russian, it was under the control of the Russian special services. It collected intelligence information and exerted informational influence, gathering information about the military 

- said Demedyuk during the Kyiv International Cybersecurity Forum 2025.

Demedyuk noted that Telegram began cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

When we took certain measures to neutralize this threat, European partners helped, and the arrest of (Pavel – ed.) Durov in France changed this situation because Telegram began cooperating with law enforcement agencies, it started responding to threats. Therefore, they (the Russians – ed.) switched to another more popular messenger – Signal, which was used in Ukraine as an alternative, as a messenger created by our ally and partner. But after certain global changes that are currently happening in the world, Signal has stopped responding to requests from law enforcement agencies, and this has been ongoing until now. Signal is simply used as a communication channel 

- said Demedyuk.

He added that currently, while political changes are happening in the USA, Signal has stopped responding to requests from law enforcement agencies regarding certain information that Ukraine previously exchanged with Signal.

I do not want to blame Signal for being an accomplice of the enemy like Telegram, but by its inaction, it helps gather information, affect our soldiers, specialists, such as law enforcement special agencies, civil servants, personnel of critical information facilities. For us, joint interaction and response are important. I think this may be a certain technical failure. It is currently letting us down 

- stated Demedyuk.

Demedyuk noted that this may be a temporary phenomenon.

It has stopped responding. Perhaps this is temporary. There are certain nuances; they cannot determine how to cooperate with us 

- said Demedyuk.

In response to the question about the situation with Instagram, WhatsApp, Viber, Demedyuk replied: "Here we have contacts, we cooperate."

Reference

Signal is a client application-messenger based on a cross-platform service for encrypted instant messaging, developed by Signal Foundation and Signal Messenger LLC. It uses the Internet to send individual and group messages that can contain files, voice notes, images, and videos. The service can also be used for making voice and video calls, and the Android version can additionally function as an SMS sending and receiving application.

Signal was developed by Moxie Marlinspike and his company Open Whisper Systems (OWS). Client applications are distributed under the GNU General Public License (GPL v3). The server code is available under the GNU Affero General Public License (AGPL v3).

Supplement

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that Ukraine has a permanent communication with the TikTok office. He is responsive and promptly blocks certain pages with Russian disinformation regarding Ukraine.

The National Security and Defense Council announced a ban on Telegram on the official devices of civil servants, military personnel, and critical infrastructure workers. The decision was made due to national security threats associated with the use of the messenger during the war.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, stated that the decision of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center (NCC) regarding the restriction of the use of the Telegram messenger does not apply to the official Telegram channels of state authorities. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
Ukraine
