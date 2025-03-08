In Ukraine, the first flowers have bloomed: bright spring photos
Kyiv • UNN
In the national parks "Karmelyukove Podillya", "Nyzhnosulskyi" and the Dnipro-Okhrynskyi Nature Reserve, the first flowers have bloomed. The Ministry of Environment has published photographs of spring flowers.
In national parks and reserves across the country, primroses are blooming. The Ministry of Environmental Protection showcased photos, reports UNN.
In the photo, flowers from the National Park "Karmelyukove Podillya", "Nyzhnyosulskyi" and the "Dnipro-Donetsk Nature Reserve".
Reference
Primroses are a collective folk name for early spring flowering plants. In total, there are more than 40 species of such plants. Picked or uprooted primroses cause devastating harm to nature: plants lose the ability to produce seeds and give rise to a new generation in the future. Uprooted flowers with bulbs lead to their complete destruction, as noted by the State Ecological Inspection.