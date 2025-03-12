Weather for March 12: what to expect from atmospheric fronts from the west
Kyiv • UNN
On March 12, Ukraine will be cloudy, with possible rain. The air temperature during the day will fluctuate from 14 to 19 degrees Celsius, in Kyiv 15-17°.
On Wednesday, March 12, forecasters predict cloudy weather in Ukraine, with possible rain. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, atmospheric fronts from the west and southwest will cause an increase in cloud cover: moderate rain is possible in most regions.
The daytime air temperature will range from 14 to 19 degrees Celsius. At the same time, on the coast of the seas 9-14°, in the Carpathians 8-13°.
Wind southwesterly, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in the Carpathians, in some places in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Kharkiv regions gusts of 15-20 m/s.
It will be cloudy in Kyiv and the region, with possible rain. The temperature during the day is 15-17° Celsius.
