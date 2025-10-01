World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making today

$41.140.18
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
05:57 AM • 31504 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 25525 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 26094 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhoto
October 1, 05:00 AM • 41532 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 24536 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 34291 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 62589 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 38666 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 46567 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Publications
Exclusives
The enemy struck Kharkiv's largest market: large-scale destruction recorded - mayorOctober 1, 02:26 AM
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - Politico08:02 AM
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - Spiegel08:09 AM
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhoto10:37 AM
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1PhotoOctober 1, 05:00 AM
Autumn table: what to cook with pumpkin, apples and pearsPhotoSeptember 30, 01:38 PM
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2740 views

October 1 marks World Cocoa and Chocolate Day. On this occasion, UNN offers a selection of five simple recipes that can be prepared at home.

World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making today

Today, October 1, marks World Cocoa and Chocolate Day. In honor of this holiday, UNN has compiled a selection of 5 simple recipes using these products that you can easily prepare at home and join the celebration.

Homemade chocolate truffles

Ingredients

  • dark chocolate - 200 g;
    • cream 30% - 100 ml;
      • butter - 30 g;
        • cocoa powder - 3 tbsp.;
          • cognac or liqueur - 1 tbsp. - optional.

            Method of preparation

            Bring the cream to a light boil and pour it over the broken chocolate. Wait until it melts. Add butter, stir until smooth. If desired, add alcohol.

            Cover with cling film and chill the mixture in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours. When the mixture thickens, form small balls with a spoon. Roll them in cocoa powder. Store in the refrigerator, serve chilled.

            Quick and nutritious snacks: top 5 ways to satisfy hunger here and now04.07.25, 16:53 • 3758 views

            No-bake chocolate-coffee cheesecake

            Ingredients (20 cm mold)

            • chocolate cookies - 250 g;
              • butter - 100 g;
                • cream cheese - 400 g;
                  • cream 30% - 200 ml;
                    • dark chocolate - 150 g;
                      • powdered sugar - 100 g;
                        • instant coffee - 1 tsp.;
                          • cocoa for dusting.

                            Method of preparation

                            Crumble the cookies into crumbs, mix with melted butter and press into the mold. Whip the cream until fluffy. Melt the chocolate and cool slightly.

                            Whip the cream cheese with powdered sugar, add chocolate and coffee. Gently fold in the whipped cream. Spread over the cookie base and leave in the refrigerator for at least 5 hours. Dust with cocoa before serving.

                            Mexican hot chocolate with chili

                            Ingredients (for 2 servings)

                            • milk - 400 ml;
                              • dark chocolate - 80 g;
                                • cocoa - 1 tbsp.;
                                  • sugar - 2 tbsp.;
                                    • cinnamon - ½ tsp.;
                                      • a pinch of cayenne pepper or chili.

                                        Method of preparation

                                        Heat the milk, add cocoa and sugar. Stir well. Add the broken chocolate and cinnamon, heat until dissolved. Finally, add a pinch of chili (to taste). Whisk until lightly foamy and serve hot.

                                        Sweet and Delicious: Top Matcha Tea Pastry Recipes08.09.25, 18:08 • 3444 views

                                        Chocolate pancakes with orange sauce

                                        Ingredients (for 8 pancakes)

                                        • flour - 150 g;
                                          • cocoa - 2 tbsp.;
                                            • milk - 300 ml;
                                              • eggs - 2 pcs.;
                                                • sugar - 2 tbsp.;
                                                  • melted butter - 30 g;
                                                    • salt - a pinch.

                                                      For the sauce

                                                      • orange juice - 150 ml;
                                                        • orange zest - 1 tsp.;
                                                          • sugar - 2 tbsp.;
                                                            • cornstarch - 1 tsp.

                                                              Method of preparation

                                                              Whisk eggs with sugar and salt, add milk. Add sifted flour and cocoa, mix. Pour in butter, whisk until smooth dough. Bake thin pancakes on a preheated pan.

                                                              For the sauce: mix juice, zest, sugar and starch, cook until thickened. Serve pancakes with orange sauce and grated chocolate.

                                                              Chocolate granola

                                                              Ingredients

                                                              • oat flakes - 250 g;
                                                                • nuts (almonds, walnuts) - 100 g;
                                                                  • seeds (pumpkin, sunflower) - 50 g;
                                                                    • honey - 3 tbsp.;
                                                                      • cocoa powder - 2 tbsp.;
                                                                        • dark chocolate - 80 g;
                                                                          • coconut oil - 2 tbsp.

                                                                            Method of preparation

                                                                            Mix flakes, nuts and seeds. Melt honey with coconut oil, add cocoa, mix. Pour over the mixture and mix well.

                                                                            Spread on a baking sheet, bake at 160°C for 25 minutes, stirring. Let cool, add chopped chocolate. Store in a jar, serve with milk or yogurt.

                                                                            Autumn table: what to cook with pumpkin, apples and pears30.09.25, 16:38 • 4698 views

                                                                            Alona Utkina

                                                                            PublicationsCulinary