World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making today

Today, October 1, marks World Cocoa and Chocolate Day. In honor of this holiday, UNN has compiled a selection of 5 simple recipes using these products that you can easily prepare at home and join the celebration.

Homemade chocolate truffles

Ingredients

dark chocolate - 200 g;

cream 30% - 100 ml;

butter - 30 g;

cocoa powder - 3 tbsp.;

cognac or liqueur - 1 tbsp. - optional.

Method of preparation

Bring the cream to a light boil and pour it over the broken chocolate. Wait until it melts. Add butter, stir until smooth. If desired, add alcohol.

Cover with cling film and chill the mixture in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours. When the mixture thickens, form small balls with a spoon. Roll them in cocoa powder. Store in the refrigerator, serve chilled.

No-bake chocolate-coffee cheesecake

Ingredients (20 cm mold)

chocolate cookies - 250 g;

butter - 100 g;

cream cheese - 400 g;

cream 30% - 200 ml;

dark chocolate - 150 g;

powdered sugar - 100 g;

instant coffee - 1 tsp.;

cocoa for dusting.

Method of preparation

Crumble the cookies into crumbs, mix with melted butter and press into the mold. Whip the cream until fluffy. Melt the chocolate and cool slightly.

Whip the cream cheese with powdered sugar, add chocolate and coffee. Gently fold in the whipped cream. Spread over the cookie base and leave in the refrigerator for at least 5 hours. Dust with cocoa before serving.

Mexican hot chocolate with chili

Ingredients (for 2 servings)

milk - 400 ml;

dark chocolate - 80 g;

cocoa - 1 tbsp.;

sugar - 2 tbsp.;

cinnamon - ½ tsp.;

a pinch of cayenne pepper or chili.

Method of preparation

Heat the milk, add cocoa and sugar. Stir well. Add the broken chocolate and cinnamon, heat until dissolved. Finally, add a pinch of chili (to taste). Whisk until lightly foamy and serve hot.

Chocolate pancakes with orange sauce

Ingredients (for 8 pancakes)

flour - 150 g;

cocoa - 2 tbsp.;

milk - 300 ml;

eggs - 2 pcs.;

sugar - 2 tbsp.;

melted butter - 30 g;

salt - a pinch.

For the sauce

orange juice - 150 ml;

orange zest - 1 tsp.;

sugar - 2 tbsp.;

cornstarch - 1 tsp.

Method of preparation

Whisk eggs with sugar and salt, add milk. Add sifted flour and cocoa, mix. Pour in butter, whisk until smooth dough. Bake thin pancakes on a preheated pan.

For the sauce: mix juice, zest, sugar and starch, cook until thickened. Serve pancakes with orange sauce and grated chocolate.

Chocolate granola

Ingredients

oat flakes - 250 g;

nuts (almonds, walnuts) - 100 g;

seeds (pumpkin, sunflower) - 50 g;

honey - 3 tbsp.;

cocoa powder - 2 tbsp.;

dark chocolate - 80 g;

coconut oil - 2 tbsp.

Method of preparation

Mix flakes, nuts and seeds. Melt honey with coconut oil, add cocoa, mix. Pour over the mixture and mix well.

Spread on a baking sheet, bake at 160°C for 25 minutes, stirring. Let cool, add chopped chocolate. Store in a jar, serve with milk or yogurt.

