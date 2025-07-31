World Athletics introduces gender test for participation in women's competitions

World Athletics has introduced mandatory sex testing for all female athletes to participate in women's competitions under its auspices. The organization announced this on its official website, writes UNN.

Details

All female athletes wishing to compete in the women's category at the World Championships must undergo a unique SRY gene test – a reliable method for determining biological sex. It is performed using a cheek swab or blood test.

The new rules come into effect on September 1, 2025, and will apply to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, which begins on September 13.

"The philosophy we adhere to at World Athletics is to protect and promote the integrity of women's sport. In a sport that is constantly trying to attract more women, it is really important that they enter the sport believing that there is no biological glass ceiling. The biological sex confirmation test is a very important step in ensuring this. We are saying that at the elite level, to compete in the women's category, you must be biologically female. It has always been very clear to me and the World Athletics Council that sex cannot override biology," said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

Recall

World Boxing will introduce mandatory sex testing for all boxers. The organization aims to ensure a level playing field for men and women in competitions.