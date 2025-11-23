$42.150.00
Working to make the path to ending the war real: Zelenskyy held talks with Carney

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, informing him about the work of negotiating teams in Switzerland. Ukraine seeks the most constructive work on the steps proposed by America, and is also preparing for a conversation with the Coalition of the Willing.

Working to make the path to ending the war real: Zelenskyy held talks with Carney

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during which he spoke about the work of the negotiating teams today in Switzerland. The President emphasized that Ukraine is working to make the path to ending the war real and to make principled positions work. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and it was a good conversation, very useful. I spoke about the work of the negotiating teams today in Switzerland. Ukraine is committed to the most constructive work on the steps proposed by America. We are working to make the path to ending the war real and to make principled positions work," Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that a conversation of the Coalition of the Willing is planned for early next week.

"We appreciate this format of coordination in a wider circle of partners, so that everyone is involved and informed about the peace process," the President noted.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation, appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, began work on peace talks in Geneva.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the start of the meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Switzerland regarding the cessation of the war with Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

