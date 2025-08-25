$41.280.07
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Woody Allen in Moscow: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns director's participation in film festival

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1330 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned Woody Allen's participation in the Moscow film week, calling it an insult to the victims of Ukrainian actors. The Ministry emphasized that culture should not be used to whitewash crimes.

Woody Allen in Moscow: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns director's participation in film festival

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the presence of American director Woody Allen at the Moscow International Film Week is an insult to the victims of Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who were killed or wounded by Russian invaders. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the participation of American director Woody Allen in the Moscow International Film Week. This is a disgrace and an insult to the victims of Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who were killed or wounded by Russian war criminals during Russia's aggression against Ukraine

- stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry noted that by participating in a festival that unites Putin's supporters and mouthpieces, Allen deliberately turns a blind eye to the atrocities that the aggressor state has been committing in Ukraine every day for 11 years.

Culture should never be used to whitewash crimes or serve as a tool of propaganda

- reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.   

Addition

Russian propagandists had previously joyfully reported on the participation of the famous director Woody Allen in the Moscow Film Festival.  

At the same time, they did not forget to remind that "Woody Allen is a legend of world cinema, a four-time Oscar winner, a cult director, screenwriter and actor who created such iconic films as "Midnight in Paris", "Annie Hall" and "Manhattan"".

The moderator of the online conversation with Allen was Russian director and well-known Putinist Fyodor Bondarchuk.

I have been to Moscow, I have been to St. Petersburg, I am someone who has always loved Russian cinema

- Woody Allen stated from the screen.  

The hall and stage of the MIFF were illuminated in red during his speech, which commentators on social networks drew attention to. A video with a fragment of his speech, where he talks about the use of artificial intelligence in cinema, is distributed by the state agency "RIA Novosti".

Social networks reacted to Woody Allen's communication with the Russian audience. There were approving comments from the Russians.

However, Ukrainian social media users and most American and European ones were outraged.

In addition, Serbian director and musician Emir Kusturica, who supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine, took part in the festival.

Also, American actor and 1990s action legend Mark Dacascos came to Russia to participate in the Moscow International Film Week. The actor said that he learned Russian and confessed his love for Moscow.

Recall

The Russian festival has been canceled due to the inability to guarantee the safety of participants.  

German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff stated that his visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry is not related to the scandal regarding the wiretapping of German officers.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsCultureNews of the World
Ukrainian Film Academy
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle