Woman's body found near garbage containers in Kyiv's Obolon district

The body of a woman was found near garbage containers in the capital's Obolon district. According to the Obolon police department, there are no signs of violent death, UNN reports.

Details

Local Telegram channels reported that a body was found near garbage containers in Obolon.

The Obolon police department informed a UNN journalist that the body of a woman was found without signs of violent death.

The woman was homeless, born in 1971. There are no signs of violent death, and the body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. - law enforcement officers reported.

