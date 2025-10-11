In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings

The body of 32-year-old blogger and entrepreneur Kostiantyn Hanich was found in a car in the capital's Obolon district. Preliminarily, the blogger committed suicide. The day before, he had informed his relatives about his depressed state due to financial difficulties and had sent them a farewell message. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, as reported by UNN.

"The body of a 32-year-old local resident with a gunshot wound to the head was found by law enforcement officers in the salon of his car this morning. Next to the man was a weapon registered to him. Investigative and operational groups of the district and main police departments, criminologists, and a forensic medical expert worked at the scene," the report says.

It was preliminarily established that the deceased was an entrepreneur and blogger whose activities were related to cryptocurrency. The day before his death, the man informed his relatives about his depressed state due to financial difficulties and sent them a farewell message.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the person in question is Kostiantyn Hanich.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder with an additional note "suicide". A pre-trial investigation is currently underway to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

