08:54 AM • 11466 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 24050 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 38576 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 47934 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 33018 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 28093 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 36658 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 42882 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 45899 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 19942 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
In Kyiv, the body of 32-year-old blogger and entrepreneur Kostiantyn Hanich was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head. Police are considering the version of suicide due to financial difficulties; a registered weapon was found nearby.

The body of 32-year-old blogger and entrepreneur Kostiantyn Hanich was found in a car in the capital's Obolon district. Preliminarily, the blogger committed suicide. The day before, he had informed his relatives about his depressed state due to financial difficulties and had sent them a farewell message. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The body of a 32-year-old local resident with a gunshot wound to the head was found by law enforcement officers in the salon of his car this morning. Next to the man was a weapon registered to him. Investigative and operational groups of the district and main police departments, criminologists, and a forensic medical expert worked at the scene," the report says.

It was preliminarily established that the deceased was an entrepreneur and blogger whose activities were related to cryptocurrency. The day before his death, the man informed his relatives about his depressed state due to financial difficulties and sent them a farewell message.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the person in question is Kostiantyn Hanich.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder with an additional note "suicide". A pre-trial investigation is currently underway to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

Recall

In Rivne region, a man inflicted stab wounds on a police officer during an arrest; he was notified of suspicion.

Olga Rozgon

