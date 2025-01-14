Woman survived after falling from the 4th floor to the roof of a pharmacy in Irpin: what is known

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 134443 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120225 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128289 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129208 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 162722 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109232 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157746 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104257 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113833 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117104 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 60028 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121094 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119340 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 51689 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 65563 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 134499 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 162766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157773 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186070 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175478 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119340 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121094 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139879 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131743 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149219 views
Woman survived after falling from the 4th floor to the roof of a pharmacy in Irpin: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25735 views

In Irpin, on Shevchenko Street, a 63-year-old woman fell from the fourth floor to the roof of a pharmacy on the ground floor. Rescuers transported the victim to the hospital.

In the Kyiv region, a woman fell from the 4th floor of a residential building to the roof of a pharmacy. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

Details

"The incident occurred in Irpin, on Shevchenko Street. A woman, born in 1960, fell on the roof of a pharmacy located on the first floor of a 9-storey building," the statement said.

Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and used stretchers to transport the victim to an ambulance.

She was then hospitalized in a local hospital for the necessary medical care.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Woman falls out of a high-rise window in Ternopil14.02.24, 16:11 • 24019 views

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
kyivKyiv

