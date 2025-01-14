Woman survived after falling from the 4th floor to the roof of a pharmacy in Irpin: what is known

In the Kyiv region, a woman fell from the 4th floor of a residential building to the roof of a pharmacy. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

Details

"The incident occurred in Irpin, on Shevchenko Street. A woman, born in 1960, fell on the roof of a pharmacy located on the first floor of a 9-storey building," the statement said.

Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and used stretchers to transport the victim to an ambulance.

She was then hospitalized in a local hospital for the necessary medical care.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the circumstances of the incident.

