Woman falls out of a high-rise window in Ternopil

In Ternopil, a woman fell from the 10th floor and hit a parked car, UNN reports, citing the police of the Ternopil region.

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Ternopil born in 1988.

According to the man, he and his family returned home. His wife stayed in the stairwell to smoke. However, she did not return for a long time, so he went out to see if everything was okay. He did not find his wife, but he saw an open window. When he approached and looked out, he saw a crowd below and his wife's body. Neighbors speak positively about the family, which was raising two young children.

Investigators registered this fact in the URPTI under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "accident". The investigation is ongoing.