Woman falls out of a high-rise window in Ternopil

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 16930 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104648 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132644 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132589 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173466 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170524 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278396 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178093 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167070 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148760 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 38885 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100366 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 99571 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101844 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 17142 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278412 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246687 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231867 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257259 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 19108 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132652 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104765 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104845 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121071 views
Woman falls out of a high-rise window in Ternopil

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24023 views

A woman fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building in Ternopil and hit a parked car, an investigation is underway.

In Ternopil, a woman fell from the 10th floor and hit a parked car, UNN reports, citing the police of the Ternopil region.

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Ternopil born in 1988. 

According to the man, he and his family returned home. His wife stayed in the stairwell to smoke. However, she did not return for a long time, so he went out to see if everything was okay. He did not find his wife, but he saw an open window. When he approached and looked out, he saw a crowd below and his wife's body. Neighbors speak positively about the family, which was raising two young children.

04.09.23, 11:13 • 513599 views

Investigators registered this fact in the URPTI under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "accident". The investigation is ongoing.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
chernihivChernihiv
ternopilTernopil

