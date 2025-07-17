Woman injured by Russian drone attack in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, a woman was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Kryvyi Rih, a 43-year-old woman was injured due to a UAV attack. She was given assistance on the spot - Lysak wrote.

According to him, the fire that broke out as a result of the strikes was extinguished by rescuers.

Fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih after Russian drone attack - Vilkul

Lysak also reported that defenders shot down 3 UAVs in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.