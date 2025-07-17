Woman injured by Russian drone attack in Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
In Kryvyi Rih, a 43-year-old woman was injured as a result of a UAV attack; she received assistance on the spot. Rescuers extinguished the fire that broke out after the strikes.
In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, a woman was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
In Kryvyi Rih, a 43-year-old woman was injured due to a UAV attack. She was given assistance on the spot
According to him, the fire that broke out as a result of the strikes was extinguished by rescuers.
Fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih after Russian drone attack - Vilkul17.07.25, 10:57 • 2464 views
Lysak also reported that defenders shot down 3 UAVs in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.