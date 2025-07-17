Fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih after Russian drone attack - Vilkul

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, a fire is being extinguished after a drone attack by Russian troops, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The aftermath is being dealt with, we are extinguishing the fire - Vilkul wrote.

Details

"In the Central City district, we are deploying a humanitarian aid headquarters near the impact site in the shelter of the nearest school," Vilkul also noted.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, previously confirmed that "the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with UAVs."

Kryvyi Rih under drone attack by Russia, an explosion occurred - Vilkul