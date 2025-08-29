$41.260.06
Woman from Sviatohirsk passed data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region to the enemy, she faces life imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

A resident of Sviatohirsk adjusted enemy fire on Ukrainian defenders in Donetsk region. She faces life imprisonment for treason.

Woman from Sviatohirsk passed data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region to the enemy, she faces life imprisonment

In Sviatohirsk, a woman was exposed for transmitting data about Ukrainian military personnel to the enemy. She now faces life imprisonment. The SBU reports that the perpetrator adjusted enemy fire on Ukrainian defenders in Donetsk region, writes UNN.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a resident of Sviatohirsk who worked for Russian special services. She was recruited during the occupation of the city, and after its liberation, she was forced to stay and collect information about Ukrainian military personnel.

Later, a "curator" – a militant from the Russian unit "BARS-16" – contacted her. He gave her tasks: to find out where Ukrainian defenders were based, where they were moving, and what fortifications they had in the Lyman direction.

The enemy was most interested in fortified areas, firing positions, and routes of movement of units of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lyman direction.

— the SBU reported.

The woman walked around the area, talked to residents, and extracted the necessary data under the guise of everyday conversations. But the SBU recorded her actions step by step and timely prevented the leakage of important information.

The agent was detained at home. She has already been charged with treason committed during martial law. The court sent her into custody without the right to bail. If her guilt is proven, the woman faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Stepan Haftko

