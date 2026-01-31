Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is impossible to resolve territorial issues without a meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Radio Prague, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy stated, Ukraine remains open to negotiations involving Russia and the United States, insisting that Europe must be present at key stages. However, he emphasized that territorial issues cannot be resolved by technical groups alone.

Without direct contact at the leadership level, it will be impossible to reach an agreement on territorial issues - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, Ukraine counts on security guarantees from both the US and Europe, as well as progress towards EU membership.

These elements are part of a broader 20-point program to end the war, which also includes a large reconstruction package - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Kremlin's invitation to Moscow, indicating that he offers the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, "to come to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, instead," "if he, of course, dares."