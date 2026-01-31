$42.850.00
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 1716 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 3434 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 5988 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 7630 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 7576 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 7454 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 4654 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10487 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17536 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM • 15265 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 14853 views
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operationJanuary 31, 11:24 AM • 8192 views
Occupiers' morale relies on opioids: GUR released new interceptsVideo01:23 PM • 4828 views
Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representativesVideo01:52 PM • 7904 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 25306 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 54785 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 36366 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 41100 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 44290 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Scott Bessent
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 1662 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 14863 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 20915 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 21937 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 20857 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5988 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that territorial issues cannot be resolved without a direct meeting with the Russian leader. Ukraine is open to negotiations involving Russia and the United States, and also counts on security guarantees.

Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is impossible to resolve territorial issues without a meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Radio Prague, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy stated, Ukraine remains open to negotiations involving Russia and the United States, insisting that Europe must be present at key stages. However, he emphasized that territorial issues cannot be resolved by technical groups alone.

Without direct contact at the leadership level, it will be impossible to reach an agreement on territorial issues

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, Ukraine counts on security guarantees from both the US and Europe, as well as progress towards EU membership.

These elements are part of a broader 20-point program to end the war, which also includes a large reconstruction package

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Kremlin's invitation to Moscow, indicating that he offers the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, "to come to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, instead," "if he, of course, dares."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

