Within a day: russia lost 1,300 military personnel

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8104 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 107064 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115511 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130735 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195286 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237143 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145931 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369773 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182207 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149730 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 107065 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97253 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115511 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 110823 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130735 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4826 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7912 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13344 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14846 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18708 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Within a day: russia lost 1,300 military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24136 views

During the day, the russian invaders spent 1,300 Special personnel in wars against Ukraine.

Within a day: russia lost 1,300 military personnel

Within a day, the russian federation lost 1,300 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 24.06.24:

- Personnel: 535660 (+1300).

- Tanks: 8031 (+12).

- Armored combat vehicles: 15413 (+15).

- Artillery systems: 14246 (+51).

- MLRS: 1108.

- Air defense systems: 863.

- Planes: 359.

- Helicopters: 326.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 11382 (+27).

- Cruise missiles: 2323 (+2).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automobile equipment and tankers: 19304 (+56).

- Special equipment: 2397 (+20).

During the day, the terrorist country lost 1,270 servicemen23.06.24, 07:11 • 36267 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41