Within a day: russia lost 1,300 military personnel
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, the russian invaders spent 1,300 Special personnel in wars against Ukraine.
Details
Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 24.06.24:
- Personnel: 535660 (+1300).
- Tanks: 8031 (+12).
- Armored combat vehicles: 15413 (+15).
- Artillery systems: 14246 (+51).
- MLRS: 1108.
- Air defense systems: 863.
- Planes: 359.
- Helicopters: 326.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 11382 (+27).
- Cruise missiles: 2323 (+2).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automobile equipment and tankers: 19304 (+56).
- Special equipment: 2397 (+20).
