With the support of MHP-Hromadi, BOH SUP fest took place: UAH 170,000 was raised for the 46th brigade

The event, organized by the "Tykhy" Charitable Foundation with the support of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation, "Vinnytsia Poultry Farm", and Ladyzhyn City Council, gathered about 4,000 visitors. Following the festival, 170,000 hryvnias were raised, which will be used to purchase video interceptors — equipment that helps track and neutralize enemy assets.

"Such events clearly demonstrate the power of the community in its ability to act together. We can combine recreation, sports, and cultural events with real help for those who defend Ukraine every day. This is the result of each of us's involvement, a testament to the fact that we are a strong nation, a reliable rear, and support for our defenders," emphasized Mariana Narozhna, head of the Social Development Group in Vinnytsia region of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

The festival program was packed: the city beach hosted competitions in SUP paddling, beach soccer, and volleyball, as well as special activities for military personnel undergoing rehabilitation in Ladyzhyn. For children, there were attractions, face painting, master classes, and a craft fair. For the first time, city residents had the opportunity to try SUP paddling under the guidance of instructors from Rapid SUP, Dnipro SUP Team, and Chilli trips.

The evening part of the celebration was filled with performances by the bands Probass ∆ Hardi, "Motor'rolla", "Chumatsky Shlyakh" and Zerno. Charitable auctions were held on stage to further replenish the collection for the military.

A special area was dedicated to communication with soldiers of the 46th brigade, where visitors could learn more about the unit and try controlling an FPV drone.

"It is important for us that people see who they are donating for. Such events are not only about supporting the army but also about uniting the community," said Oleksandr Nevidomyi, head of the communications department of the 46th brigade.

The organizers plan to make BOH SUP fest an annual event that will combine sports, music, and support for the Ukrainian military.

Reference

The "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years.

The Foundation works where support is most needed — from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities. The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes.

Among the priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the "MHP Poruch" program, comprehensive community development, supporting small businesses, and asserting Ukrainian identity.