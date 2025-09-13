"With such allies, we are not alone": Sybiha thanked the British Foreign Secretary for a new aid package to Ukraine

$41.310.10
September 12, 07:25 PM • 8642 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Popular news
Girls signed the "18-24" contract with the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade for the first timeSeptember 12, 05:45 PM • 3608 views
Russians break into Kupyansk via gas pipeline - Deep StateVideoSeptember 12, 08:10 PM • 2916 views
Russian propaganda accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Poland - CPDPhoto08:45 PM • 5448 views
Publications
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 15940 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 15941 views
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 37260 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 84784 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 46242 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 51817 views
"With such allies, we are not alone": Sybiha thanked the British Foreign Secretary for a new aid package to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha thanked British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper for new financial aid to Ukraine. Great Britain introduced new sanctions and allocated an additional 142 million pounds sterling to strengthen Ukraine's resilience.

"With such allies, we are not alone": Sybiha thanked the British Foreign Secretary for a new aid package to Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha thanked British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper for new financial aid to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Sybiha indicated that Great Britain had imposed new sanctions and allocated an additional 142 million pounds sterling to strengthen Ukraine's resilience.

These are very welcome steps. They demonstrate a timely and decisive response to the latest escalation of terror and provocations by Russia.

- Sybiha is quoted by the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The diplomat noted that joint determination is key to ending Russian aggression and restoring comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

"With such allies, we are confident that we are not alone in our struggle for freedom, justice and security," Sybiha added.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Great Britain for the new package of sanctions aimed at Russia's shadow fleet and its military suppliers. He emphasized that this step is a strong blow to Moscow's ability to wage war, and called on other partners to increase pressure.

"Relations are closer than ever": Stefanchuk met with a delegation from the British Parliament13.09.25, 01:01 • 760 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Andriy Sybiha
United Kingdom
Ukraine