"With such allies, we are not alone": Sybiha thanked the British Foreign Secretary for a new aid package to Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha thanked British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper for new financial aid to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Sybiha indicated that Great Britain had imposed new sanctions and allocated an additional 142 million pounds sterling to strengthen Ukraine's resilience.

These are very welcome steps. They demonstrate a timely and decisive response to the latest escalation of terror and provocations by Russia. - Sybiha is quoted by the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The diplomat noted that joint determination is key to ending Russian aggression and restoring comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

"With such allies, we are confident that we are not alone in our struggle for freedom, justice and security," Sybiha added.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Great Britain for the new package of sanctions aimed at Russia's shadow fleet and its military suppliers. He emphasized that this step is a strong blow to Moscow's ability to wage war, and called on other partners to increase pressure.

