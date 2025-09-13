"Relations are closer than ever": Stefanchuk met with a delegation from the British Parliament

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk met with a parliamentary delegation from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, led by Alex Sobel, head of the inter-factional parliamentary group on Ukraine and a member of the House of Commons. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the head of the Ukrainian parliament thanked his colleagues for their significant military, political, and sanctions support and discussed further steps in bilateral cooperation.

Ruslan Stefanchuk reminded that relations between Ukraine and Great Britain are now "closer than ever," and the 100-year partnership agreement signed this year laid the foundation for long-term joint projects. - the statement says.

It is indicated that a separate topic was the formula for a just and lasting peace.

It is possible only on the basis of the UN Charter and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. - Stefanchuk emphasized.

The parties also paid attention to the issue of returning Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia from the occupied territories.

Their return is our common humanitarian priority and a demand for justice. - emphasized the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

He noted the contribution of British colleagues to sanctions pressure, particularly regarding the "shadow fleet," as well as the initiative to freeze the assets of the aggressor state with a view to their subsequent use for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

For his personal contribution to supporting Ukraine, Stefanchuk presented Alex Sobel with the Order "For Merit."

"Great Britain remains by Ukraine's side in the most important moments. Together we defend freedom," summarized the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Great Britain for the new sanctions package aimed at Russia's shadow fleet and its military suppliers. He emphasized that this step is a strong blow to Moscow's ability to wage war and called on other partners to increase pressure.

