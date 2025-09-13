"Relations are closer than ever": Stefanchuk met with a delegation from the British Parliament

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
07:25 PM • 6300 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM • 13939 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 13027 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 22506 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 30299 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 30371 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 28255 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 23076 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32298 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20305 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.1m/s
54%
757mm
Popular news
No rain, still warm during the day, but nights are autumnal: Didenko on the weekend weatherSeptember 12, 02:18 PM • 4198 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 14651 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 14303 views
This year, Kinzhal missiles often hit not where the Russian Federation wants - sources in the General StaffSeptember 12, 04:09 PM • 6706 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 10256 views
Publications
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 10298 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 14352 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 22497 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 14698 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 30292 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Keith Kellogg
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 30297 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 36736 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 84207 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 45760 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 51383 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
The New York Times

"Relations are closer than ever": Stefanchuk met with a delegation from the British Parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met with a parliamentary delegation from Great Britain, thanking them for their support and discussing further cooperation. The parties also paid attention to the issue of returning Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia.

"Relations are closer than ever": Stefanchuk met with a delegation from the British Parliament

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk met with a parliamentary delegation from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, led by Alex Sobel, head of the inter-factional parliamentary group on Ukraine and a member of the House of Commons. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the head of the Ukrainian parliament thanked his colleagues for their significant military, political, and sanctions support and discussed further steps in bilateral cooperation.

Ruslan Stefanchuk reminded that relations between Ukraine and Great Britain are now "closer than ever," and the 100-year partnership agreement signed this year laid the foundation for long-term joint projects.

- the statement says.

It is indicated that a separate topic was the formula for a just and lasting peace.

It is possible only on the basis of the UN Charter and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

- Stefanchuk emphasized.

The parties also paid attention to the issue of returning Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia from the occupied territories.

Their return is our common humanitarian priority and a demand for justice.

- emphasized the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

He noted the contribution of British colleagues to sanctions pressure, particularly regarding the "shadow fleet," as well as the initiative to freeze the assets of the aggressor state with a view to their subsequent use for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

For his personal contribution to supporting Ukraine, Stefanchuk presented Alex Sobel with the Order "For Merit."

"Great Britain remains by Ukraine's side in the most important moments. Together we defend freedom," summarized the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Great Britain for the new sanctions package aimed at Russia's shadow fleet and its military suppliers. He emphasized that this step is a strong blow to Moscow's ability to wage war and called on other partners to increase pressure.

Svyrydenko discussed with the British Foreign Secretary strengthening economic pressure on Russia12.09.25, 20:01 • 2372 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
United Kingdom
Ukraine