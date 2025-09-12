Svyrydenko discussed with the British Foreign Secretary strengthening economic pressure on Russia

$41.310.10
02:30 PM • 10735 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 15953 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 24365 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 22907 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 21071 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 31086 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 19545 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17237 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 40347 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40858 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
"This is not a mistake": Poland's reaction to Trump's words regarding the incident with Russian dronesSeptember 12, 08:41 AM • 6306 views
EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 15September 12, 09:04 AM • 10367 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 20979 views
Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detective12:14 PM • 8862 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff01:02 PM • 12282 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network03:32 PM • 3904 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day02:30 PM • 10743 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 5896 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 15973 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 24379 views
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 15973 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 33983 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 81145 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 43259 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 49067 views
Svyrydenko discussed with the British Foreign Secretary strengthening economic pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko met in Kyiv with the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. The parties discussed strengthening air defense and economic pressure on Russia.

Svyrydenko discussed with the British Foreign Secretary strengthening economic pressure on Russia

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held a meeting in Kyiv with the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. She announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

During the meeting, we discussed strengthening our air defense and economic pressure on Russia. We agreed that it is necessary to continue strengthening and synchronizing tough, effective sanctions. They should be aimed at the sources that fuel the Russian war machine and at those who help the aggressor circumvent restrictions.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

In addition, the parties discussed cooperation in the field of defense production and the creation of joint ventures, as well as bilateral cooperation based on the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain.

I separately thanked Minister Cooper and her husband, Mr. Bowles, for their kindness and for sheltering a Ukrainian family that was forced to flee the war.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in Kyiv. Issues of strengthening Ukraine's air defense and long-range capabilities, as well as financial support, were discussed.

Olga Rozgon

Yulia Svyrydenko
charity
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Kyiv