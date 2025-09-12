Svyrydenko discussed with the British Foreign Secretary strengthening economic pressure on Russia

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held a meeting in Kyiv with the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. She announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

During the meeting, we discussed strengthening our air defense and economic pressure on Russia. We agreed that it is necessary to continue strengthening and synchronizing tough, effective sanctions. They should be aimed at the sources that fuel the Russian war machine and at those who help the aggressor circumvent restrictions. - Svyrydenko wrote.

In addition, the parties discussed cooperation in the field of defense production and the creation of joint ventures, as well as bilateral cooperation based on the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain.

I separately thanked Minister Cooper and her husband, Mr. Bowles, for their kindness and for sheltering a Ukrainian family that was forced to flee the war. - Svyrydenko wrote.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in Kyiv. Issues of strengthening Ukraine's air defense and long-range capabilities, as well as financial support, were discussed.