Winter Olympics 2026: what you need to know about the opening ceremony and who will represent Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The XXV Winter Olympic Games officially began in Milan and will last until February 22. The flag of Ukraine at the opening ceremony will be carried by speed skater Yelyzaveta Sydorko and skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych.
Today, the XXV Winter Olympic Games officially kicked off in Milan, set to run until February 22. The opening ceremony gathered thousands of athletes, delegations, and guests from around the world, as reported by UNN.
The celebration is held in a combined format: the main events take place in Milan, while simultaneously in Cortina d'Ampezzo and several other cities where competitions will be held.
The festive program opens with performances by famous artists and musicians, whose task is to create a celebratory atmosphere. The Parade of Nations symbolized the international spirit of the Olympics: athletes from dozens of countries will solemnly march before spectators and broadcast cameras.
This ceremony will kick off a two-week marathon of competitions, where the world's strongest athletes will compete for medals in various winter disciplines.
At the solemn opening ceremony at San Siro stadium, the flag of Ukraine will be carried by speed skater Yelyzaveta Sydorko, and in Cortina d'Ampezzo, it will be carried by skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych.
In the cities of Livigno and Predazzo, our country will be represented by snowboarder Annamari Dancha and ski jumper Yevhen Marusiak, holding signs with the inscription "Ukraine".
