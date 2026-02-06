$43.140.03
Exclusive
04:55 PM • 5782 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 11096 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 11913 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 11261 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 14743 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 11254 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 23778 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17291 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19956 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 64730 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Winter Olympics 2026: what you need to know about the opening ceremony and who will represent Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The XXV Winter Olympic Games officially began in Milan and will last until February 22. The flag of Ukraine at the opening ceremony will be carried by speed skater Yelyzaveta Sydorko and skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych.

Winter Olympics 2026: what you need to know about the opening ceremony and who will represent Ukraine

Today, the XXV Winter Olympic Games officially kicked off in Milan, set to run until February 22. The opening ceremony gathered thousands of athletes, delegations, and guests from around the world, as reported by UNN.

The celebration is held in a combined format: the main events take place in Milan, while simultaneously in Cortina d'Ampezzo and several other cities where competitions will be held.

The festive program opens with performances by famous artists and musicians, whose task is to create a celebratory atmosphere. The Parade of Nations symbolized the international spirit of the Olympics: athletes from dozens of countries will solemnly march before spectators and broadcast cameras.

Pope Leo XIV called for a truce during the 2026 Winter Olympics06.02.26, 16:42 • 2746 views

This ceremony will kick off a two-week marathon of competitions, where the world's strongest athletes will compete for medals in various winter disciplines.

At the solemn opening ceremony at San Siro stadium, the flag of Ukraine will be carried by speed skater Yelyzaveta Sydorko, and in Cortina d'Ampezzo, it will be carried by skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych.

In the cities of Livigno and Predazzo, our country will be represented by snowboarder Annamari Dancha and ski jumper Yevhen Marusiak, holding signs with the inscription "Ukraine".

Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions06.02.26, 11:41 • 17291 view

