Exclusive
07:13 AM
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
October 6, 06:00 AM
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
October 4, 11:20 PM
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Windows 11 can no longer be installed without a Microsoft account

Kyiv

 • 894 views

Microsoft has blocked ways to bypass the requirement for an account when installing Windows 11. In the new test version of the OS, users will have to connect to the Internet and create a Microsoft account to complete the system setup.

Windows 11 can no longer be installed without a Microsoft account

Microsoft has blocked ways to bypass the requirement to have an account when installing Windows 11. In the new test version of the OS, users will have to connect to the Internet and create a Microsoft account to complete the system setup, writes UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

As the publication notes, Microsoft is eliminating known bypass methods that allowed installing Windows 11 with a local account without an Internet connection, as they can cause problems during system setup. These changes mean that Windows 11 users in future OS versions will need to complete OOBE screens with an Internet connection and a Microsoft account.

We are removing known mechanisms for creating a local account during the first launch of Windows (OOBE). While these mechanisms were often used to bypass Microsoft account setup, they also unintentionally skip critically important setup screens, which can lead to users exiting OOBE on a device that is not fully configured for use.

- says Amanda Langowski, head of the Windows Insider program.

Earlier this year, Microsoft already removed the "bypassnro" workaround, and now has also blocked the "start ms-cxh:localonly" command, which allowed skipping the Microsoft account requirement, but now resets the Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE) process and does not allow bypassing the Internet connection. These methods were often used by Windows 11 Pro and Home users to create local accounts without complex settings.

As the publication notes, many Windows users wanted to avoid using a Microsoft account or set up a user folder name that Windows 11 creates based on the email address of the Microsoft account.

However, Microsoft is now adding a way to name the default user folder during the setup process, although this will require using a command to get a custom folder name, the publication says.

Copilot Vision now sees your entire screen: Microsoft expands AI capabilities in Windows16.07.25, 10:49 • 2710 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
Microsoft