In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Publications
Exclusives
Copilot Vision now sees your entire screen: Microsoft expands AI capabilities in Windows

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

Microsoft has updated Copilot Vision for Windows Insiders, allowing the AI to analyze the user's entire screen. This enables Copilot to provide real-time assistance with document editing, analyzing game content, or browser content.

Copilot Vision now sees your entire screen: Microsoft expands AI capabilities in Windows

Microsoft has introduced an update for Copilot Vision, which allows artificial intelligence to analyze the user's entire computer screen, not just individual applications. The new feature, available for Windows Insiders, enables Copilot to assist in real-time with editing documents, as well as analyzing game or browser content. According to the company's vision, AI acts as a virtual assistant that sees what you see — and immediately provides advice or answers.

This is reported by UNN with reference to TheVerge.

Details

As the publication reports, "Microsoft is releasing a Copilot Vision update for Windows Insiders that allows the artificial intelligence tool to see everything on your screen."

Previously, the tool could view two applications simultaneously and link them, but now it can view your entire desktop or "any specific browser or application window," Microsoft specialists say.

Unlike the Recall feature, which can automatically take regular snapshots of what's displayed on your computer screen, using Copilot Vision is more like a screen share during a video call: 

You can activate this feature by clicking the glasses icon in the Copilot app and selecting the desktop you want to see.

According to Microsoft, Copilot Vision can "help analyze content, provide insights, and answer your questions, verbally guiding you through the process."

Get tips on improving your creative project, help with resume enhancement, or guidance while exploring a new game

- the company adds.

Microsoft began testing Copilot Vision last year as a feature that could see what you're looking at while browsing the web in Edge.

Copilot Vision can also answer questions about what it sees through your mobile phone's camera.

Superintelligence eclipses jobs: Microsoft says AI diagnoses better than doctors01.07.25, 09:52 • 1206 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Technologies
Microsoft
Tesla
