Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 20893 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 38500 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 54632 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 31710 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 26479 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 37991 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 17031 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 17384 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 15213 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Will the "Mriya" application remain free – Fedorov answered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

The educational application "Mriya" will remain free for all users, and from October 1, beta testing of the internal currency "mriyky" for schoolchildren will be launched in it. By the end of the year, 2.5-3 thousand schools are planned to be involved in "Mriya", currently there are more than 2 thousand.

Will the "Mriya" application remain free – Fedorov answered

The educational application "Mriya" will remain free. Over 2,000 schools have already joined "Mriya", and it is planned that by the end of this year there will be 2,500-3,000 schools. This was stated by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on the sidelines of the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, as reported by UNN.

Fedorov commented on whether "Mriya" will remain free and whether they are considering making some services paid.

We are not considering any paid functions for parents, children, and teachers, meaning "Mriya" will be free.

- said Fedorov.

He also reminded that from October 1, the "Mriya" application will launch beta testing of an internal currency for Ukrainian schoolchildren.

From October 1, we are launching a digital currency in "Mriya", which will be called "mriyky". Every day, children will receive various quizzes - questions on the topics they are studying, which they will quickly answer like tests, and for this, they will earn electronic "mriyky". Also, if there are, for example, focus subjects in "Mriya", parents choose focus subjects, because parents cannot systematically monitor all subjects, so they focus on the subjects they consider most important. For progress in these subjects, children will also receive this electronic currency. Then they will be able to exchange it for various toys, or a trip to the cinema, depending on the region.

- Fedorov said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the task is to measure how the involvement of children in the educational process will increase.

Our task is to do this,  not just for hype, or just because it's interesting. We want to clearly measure how the involvement of children in the educational process will increase. The most important thing that all brands and social platforms hunt for  is attention. Everyone attacks our attention, everyone wants to take our attention. Therefore, our task is to switch attention from TikTok or another social network to the educational process, and to compete with TikTok  you need to be bright, use modern approaches.

- Fedorov noted.

Educational app "Mriya" is planned to be enshrined in law11.08.25, 12:27 • 4009 views

In addition, he reported that over 2,000 schools have already joined "Mriya".

"By the end of this year, I think it's realistic to have 2,500-3,000 schools. Next year, I think we'll be talking about 6,000," - Fedorov said.

For reference

"Mriya" is a state educational ecosystem that includes a web portal and a mobile application for students, parents, and teachers. It provides convenient access to educational resources, e-documents, and communications.

Addition

Over two thousand schools from 24 regions of Ukraine have joined the state educational ecosystem "Mriya". In total, the application has covered about a million participants in the educational process and continues to expand.

Anna Murashko

TechnologiesEducation
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine