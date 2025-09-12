Will the "Mriya" application remain free – Fedorov answered

The educational application "Mriya" will remain free. Over 2,000 schools have already joined "Mriya", and it is planned that by the end of this year there will be 2,500-3,000 schools. This was stated by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on the sidelines of the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, as reported by UNN.

Fedorov commented on whether "Mriya" will remain free and whether they are considering making some services paid.

We are not considering any paid functions for parents, children, and teachers, meaning "Mriya" will be free. - said Fedorov.

He also reminded that from October 1, the "Mriya" application will launch beta testing of an internal currency for Ukrainian schoolchildren.

From October 1, we are launching a digital currency in "Mriya", which will be called "mriyky". Every day, children will receive various quizzes - questions on the topics they are studying, which they will quickly answer like tests, and for this, they will earn electronic "mriyky". Also, if there are, for example, focus subjects in "Mriya", parents choose focus subjects, because parents cannot systematically monitor all subjects, so they focus on the subjects they consider most important. For progress in these subjects, children will also receive this electronic currency. Then they will be able to exchange it for various toys, or a trip to the cinema, depending on the region. - Fedorov said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the task is to measure how the involvement of children in the educational process will increase.

Our task is to do this, not just for hype, or just because it's interesting. We want to clearly measure how the involvement of children in the educational process will increase. The most important thing that all brands and social platforms hunt for is attention. Everyone attacks our attention, everyone wants to take our attention. Therefore, our task is to switch attention from TikTok or another social network to the educational process, and to compete with TikTok you need to be bright, use modern approaches. - Fedorov noted.

In addition, he reported that over 2,000 schools have already joined "Mriya".

"By the end of this year, I think it's realistic to have 2,500-3,000 schools. Next year, I think we'll be talking about 6,000," - Fedorov said.

For reference

"Mriya" is a state educational ecosystem that includes a web portal and a mobile application for students, parents, and teachers. It provides convenient access to educational resources, e-documents, and communications.

Addition

Over two thousand schools from 24 regions of Ukraine have joined the state educational ecosystem "Mriya". In total, the application has covered about a million participants in the educational process and continues to expand.