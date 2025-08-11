Educational app "Mriya" is planned to be enshrined in law

$41.390.07
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 1660 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 7164 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 46329 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 73470 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
05:15 AM • 77120 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 58385 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 108968 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 191252 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 127920 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 293019 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
Publications
Exclusives
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?August 11, 12:54 AM • 40101 views
"This would be the best solution": Polish Deputy Prime Minister - on inviting Zelenskyy to Trump's meeting with PutinAugust 11, 01:27 AM • 38409 views
"Deadlock" for both or Putin's diplomatic victory: FT experts on the meeting of US and Russian leaders in AlaskaAugust 11, 01:59 AM • 22247 views
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - MarkarovaAugust 11, 03:04 AM • 42909 views
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT06:46 AM • 65614 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 662 views
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Leshchenko
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Lviv Oblast
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 78480 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 191252 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 344629 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 247875 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 256162 views
The Guardian
Kh-101
Facebook
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times

Educational app "Mriya" is planned to be enshrined in law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

Draft law No. 13465 enshrines the use of the "Mriya" mobile application and electronic educational documents. It also regulates the processing of personal data in state educational systems.

Educational app "Mriya" is planned to be enshrined in law

Bill No. 13465 plans to enshrine in law the use of the "Mriya" mobile application and electronic education documents, announced Serhiy Babak, People's Deputy, Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, writes UNN.

Details

"Mriya" – becomes part of the law. We have just finished a meeting of the subcommittee on vocational and pre-higher education," Babak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the meeting discussed "Mriya" – the educational mobile application.

"Two years ago, the idea of its creation emerged. A year ago, we launched a pilot. Now – we are integrating the application into educational legislation. Last month, I submitted the relevant bill No. 13465 to the Verkhovna Rada," the MP noted.

Its main idea is to enshrine at the legislative level the use of the "Mriya" mobile application and electronic education documents, as well as to regulate the processing of personal data in state educational systems

- Babak reported.

For reference

"Mriya" is a state educational ecosystem that includes a web portal and a mobile application for students, parents, and teachers. It provides convenient access to educational resources, e-documents, and communications.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsEducation
Verkhovna Rada