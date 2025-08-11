Educational app "Mriya" is planned to be enshrined in law

Bill No. 13465 plans to enshrine in law the use of the "Mriya" mobile application and electronic education documents, announced Serhiy Babak, People's Deputy, Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, writes UNN.

"Mriya" – becomes part of the law. We have just finished a meeting of the subcommittee on vocational and pre-higher education," Babak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the meeting discussed "Mriya" – the educational mobile application.

"Two years ago, the idea of its creation emerged. A year ago, we launched a pilot. Now – we are integrating the application into educational legislation. Last month, I submitted the relevant bill No. 13465 to the Verkhovna Rada," the MP noted.

Its main idea is to enshrine at the legislative level the use of the "Mriya" mobile application and electronic education documents, as well as to regulate the processing of personal data in state educational systems