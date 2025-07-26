Are people on the street able to provide assistance after shelling - assessment by a tactical medicine expert

The situation regarding how many people in cities can competently provide assistance in case of a Russian attack has slightly improved; there is a certain number of people who have undergone military training and mandatory courses. This was reported by veteran and head of the association of first aid and tactical medicine operators and instructors, Leonid Fedorovsky, on the air of the telethon on Saturday, writes UNN.

We analyzed such data. I cannot name specific figures, but the situation has slightly improved; there is a certain number of people who have undergone military training and mandatory courses, meaning there is a likelihood that help will be provided. However, when we considered this project... we learned a few things. First, unfortunately, there is an insufficient number of rescuers. Second, there is an insufficient amount of resources for providing aid – equipment. - Fedorovsky said.

He noted that the Association of First Aid and Tactical Medicine Operators and Instructors specifically began implementing a new project for placing first aid kits in cities.

"Because even if people who know how to provide help are on site, how much equipment do they have with them? Almost nothing, it needs to be obtained somewhere," Fedorovsky said.

What courses should be taken to help people

Fedorovsky noted that there are two recommended courses - the BLS basic life support course, but it only concerns restoring heartbeat and breathing.

"The second course recommended worldwide is bleeding control. We usually recommend taking a course called 'Basic First Aid,' which covers a wider scope. That is, it includes bleeding control, resuscitation actions, and any additional things a person might encounter. Usually, they are covered in one or two days," Fedorovsky said.

When asked if they teach children, Fedorovsky replied: "Yes, we do. Only three countries in the world seriously engage in teaching children, Ukraine is one of them. Great Britain and Germany also teach children."

He explained that in all other countries, children are taught first aid very generally, including in Israel, because it is believed that a child cannot effectively provide first aid: perform resuscitation, apply a tourniquet.

What to do for a person near a house that has been hit

Fedorovsky emphasizes that the first and most important thing is personal safety.

According to him, if a person wants to be heroic, they need to perform life-saving actions:

do not intervene if you don't know what to do;

do not go where there is direct danger. For example, a burning house, even if there is another person there asking for help. "How will you help if you don't have equipment, don't know what to do?" he pointed out.

When asked for clarification, whether to stand and watch the house burn, Fedorovsky replied: "No."

He noted that there is a lot of work to be done:

you need to ask those who provide professional help how you can assist. They always have an answer on how to help;

you can help with administration, you can bring water, you can, as the Red Cross does, provide psychological help;

it is important to call the appropriate service, describing what is happening.

