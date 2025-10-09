Will make Russians sober up: Zelenskyy on possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Recently, US President Donald Trump stated that he had almost made a decision regarding the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on these plans during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy noted that Trump could give Ukraine "some things" that "could definitely strengthen Ukraine." This refers to long-range weapons.

We discussed this issue for the first time last fall, then in New York I raised this issue with him when President Trump was going through the election process. Now, at the last meeting, I did not hear "no", but I heard that they would work at the technical level and would consider this possibility. I also raised this issue in the White House during the previous Biden administration, but then it was rejected - said the President of Ukraine.

Therefore, according to him, Trump's latest statements are an important signal about strengthening Ukraine with all capabilities. One of them is Tomahawk.

All such things can strengthen Ukraine and make the Russians sober. To sober them up a little, to sit down at the negotiating table. And if there is a ceasefire, then this fact itself, as I said, will affect the possibility of reaching an agreement later, of having a plan. The plan to end the war will not be simple, but it is still definitely a path - said Zelenskyy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that US President Donald Trump wants to achieve a ceasefire. He added that if the American leader succeeds, Ukraine will nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

