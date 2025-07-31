$41.790.01
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 96165 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 59658 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 98896 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 74663 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 78160 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 129147 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 54358 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 76714 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67318 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Publications
Exclusives
Forest fire in Canada leads to evacuation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

A forest fire in British Columbia has led to the evacuation of 400 households. The fire covered 27 hectares, human activity is suspected.

Forest fire in Canada leads to evacuation

A forest fire led to the evacuation of 400 households in the Okanagan region of British Columbia, Canada, where a critical highway was closed but later reopened, UNN reports with reference to CBC News.

Details

The fire covered about 27 hectares. Residents of about 400 homes were ordered to evacuate due to the fire, which is located about two kilometers north of Peachland, British Columbia.

According to officials, two evacuation centers were established.

Authorities said evacuation orders would remain in effect for approximately 48 hours and would be reviewed on Thursday morning local time.

An evacuation alert has been issued for approximately 225 homes southwest of the area under evacuation order.

Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel was among those who had to leave their homes due to the fire. He estimates that the smoke from the fire was 500-600 meters from his house.

The British Columbia Wildfire Service said that on Wednesday evening, crews observed a moderate rate of fire spread.

In an update later on Wednesday evening, the service reported that the fire department, building protection specialists, and Peachland Fire and Rescue personnel would remain on site overnight.

The fire broke out amid a hot week in southern British Columbia, and Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Okanagan Valley on Wednesday.

It is suspected that the cause of the fire was human activity, which is a broad category that includes any fire not caused by lightning.

Hellish heat engulfed Portugal: the country is battling three large-scale forest fires29.07.25, 17:53 • 3720 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
British Columbia
Canada