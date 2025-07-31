Forest fire in Canada leads to evacuation

A forest fire led to the evacuation of 400 households in the Okanagan region of British Columbia, Canada, where a critical highway was closed but later reopened, UNN reports with reference to CBC News.

The fire covered about 27 hectares. Residents of about 400 homes were ordered to evacuate due to the fire, which is located about two kilometers north of Peachland, British Columbia.

According to officials, two evacuation centers were established.

Authorities said evacuation orders would remain in effect for approximately 48 hours and would be reviewed on Thursday morning local time.

An evacuation alert has been issued for approximately 225 homes southwest of the area under evacuation order.

Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel was among those who had to leave their homes due to the fire. He estimates that the smoke from the fire was 500-600 meters from his house.

The British Columbia Wildfire Service said that on Wednesday evening, crews observed a moderate rate of fire spread.

In an update later on Wednesday evening, the service reported that the fire department, building protection specialists, and Peachland Fire and Rescue personnel would remain on site overnight.

The fire broke out amid a hot week in southern British Columbia, and Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Okanagan Valley on Wednesday.

It is suspected that the cause of the fire was human activity, which is a broad category that includes any fire not caused by lightning.

