WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns to Australia

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8012 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 106786 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115311 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130556 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195186 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237085 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145891 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369766 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182204 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149729 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 106797 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97067 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115319 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 110641 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130564 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4772 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7858 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13323 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14828 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18687 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns to Australia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17442 views

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has landed back home in Australia, a free man for the first time in 12 years.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns to Australia

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has landed back home in Australia, a free man for the first time in 12 years, after a US judge signed off on his unexpected plea deal on Wednesday morning, UNN writes with reference to CNN and The Guardian.

Details

Julian Assange landed in Australia. Assange raised his fist in the air and kissed his wife Stella Assange as he walked down the road after landing.

Shortly after Assange's arrival, the Australian prime minister addressed the media from the parliament building, saying he had spoken to Assange by phone and welcomed his return to Australia.

Supporters gathered at the East Hotel in Canberra, where Julian Assange's wife Stella and lawyers Jennifer Robinson and Barry Pollock spoke to the media. Robinson said Assange told the country's prime minister that he "saved his life.

Stella Assange thanked everyone who helped and supported the campaign and asked for privacy so that "our family is a family.

When asked if Julian Assange would speak in the coming days, Stella said: "no comment.

US withdraws charges against Assange after sentencing26.06.24, 04:23 • 32297 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
The Guardian
Australia
United States
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41