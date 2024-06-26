WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns to Australia

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has landed back home in Australia, a free man for the first time in 12 years, after a US judge signed off on his unexpected plea deal on Wednesday morning, UNN writes with reference to CNN and The Guardian.

Details

Julian Assange landed in Australia. Assange raised his fist in the air and kissed his wife Stella Assange as he walked down the road after landing.

Shortly after Assange's arrival, the Australian prime minister addressed the media from the parliament building, saying he had spoken to Assange by phone and welcomed his return to Australia.

Supporters gathered at the East Hotel in Canberra, where Julian Assange's wife Stella and lawyers Jennifer Robinson and Barry Pollock spoke to the media. Robinson said Assange told the country's prime minister that he "saved his life.

Stella Assange thanked everyone who helped and supported the campaign and asked for privacy so that "our family is a family.

When asked if Julian Assange would speak in the coming days, Stella said: "no comment.

US withdraws charges against Assange after sentencing