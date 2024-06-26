ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US withdraws charges against Assange after sentencing

Kyiv • UNN

 32297 views

Julian Assange has pleaded guilty to espionage charges, and the United States will drop all other charges against him after sentencing.

US withdraws charges against Assange after sentencing

The United States will take steps to immediately drop charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange immediately after sentencing by the court, US prosecutor Matthew McKenzie said. This is reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier it was reported that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange pleaded guilty to espionage in a court in the Northern Mariana Islands.

McKenzie said that once the plea deal is made and the verdict is passed, U.S. prosecutors will "at the same time" begin proceedings in the Eastern District of Virginia to drop all other charges. Despite the time difference, this should allow the agreement to take effect immediately

notes the British newspaper Guardian.

context

Assange was released from a British prison on the morning of June 24 after agreeing with the US prosecutor's office to partially plead guilty. This confession allowed him to be released after five years that the journalist had already spent behind bars. The Wikileaks account on the X social network previously reported that after his release, Assange flew to his native Australia.

Julian Assange is out of prison25.06.24, 03:19 • 26831 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
The Guardian
Virginia
Australia
United States
Twitter
