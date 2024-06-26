US withdraws charges against Assange after sentencing

The United States will take steps to immediately drop charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange immediately after sentencing by the court, US prosecutor Matthew McKenzie said. This is reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier it was reported that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange pleaded guilty to espionage in a court in the Northern Mariana Islands.

McKenzie said that once the plea deal is made and the verdict is passed, U.S. prosecutors will "at the same time" begin proceedings in the Eastern District of Virginia to drop all other charges. Despite the time difference, this should allow the agreement to take effect immediately notes the British newspaper Guardian.

context

Assange was released from a British prison on the morning of June 24 after agreeing with the US prosecutor's office to partially plead guilty. This confession allowed him to be released after five years that the journalist had already spent behind bars. The Wikileaks account on the X social network previously reported that after his release, Assange flew to his native Australia.

Julian Assange is out of prison