Julian Assange is out of prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26831 views

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, is released from a British prison after reaching a deal with U.S. prosecutors that allowed him to return to Australia after serving 5 years in prison.

Julian Assange is out of prison

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been released from prison in the UK and is returning home to Australia. This was reported by Wikileaks on the X messaging service, UNN reports .

Details

He was released on bail at Stansted Airport this afternoon, where he boarded a plane and left the UK, Wikileaks said in a statement.

Addendum Addendum

According to CBC News, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has agreed to a plea deal with U.S. prosecutors, in which he partially admits to conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information. The U.S. authorities will no longer demand his extradition, and he will be able to be released after five years in a British prison, according to U.S. media.

The US Federal District Court in the Northern Mariana Islands has scheduled a hearing for June 26, where Julian Assange may plead guilty. CBC News cited sources as saying that the U.S. Attorney's Office had recommended a 62-month prison sentence. Under the terms of the agreement, he will be credited with five years in a British prison. After the US court hearing, Mr. Assange is expected to return to Australia, the CBC notes.

Recall

Julian Assange founded the website WikiLeaks in 2006, which specializes in publishing confidential information. In 2010, the United States launched an investigation into the journalist. He was charged with 18 articles for disclosing classified information and conspiracy to obtain it. It was about materials related to the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. On these charges, he faced 175 years in prison.

Since June 2012, Julian Assange has been living on the territory of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. In April 2019, Ecuador revoked his diplomatic asylum. After that, the WikiLeaks founder was detained by the British police. In June 2022, Britain approved his extradition to the United States. Assange filed an appeal against this decision, which was rejected by the British court. In May 2024, the court allowed the journalist to appeal his extradition to the United States once again.

British court allows WikiLeaks founder Assange to appeal extradition to the US20.05.24, 15:02 • 21784 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
